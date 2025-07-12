Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 kicked off in India at midnight on July 12 (today) for all Prime users. The sale will last through July 14, making the three-day sale Amazon's longest Prime Day sale ever. During the ongoing sale, a wide range of items is being offered at discounted prices. Over and above that, there are additional benefits like bank discounts and exchange offers, which can help buyers enjoy a further reduced price.

The additional bank offers include a 10 percent discount for SBI and ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders. There are no-cost EMI options that can also help shoppers make big purchases relatively easily. Some coupon codes can also help customers lower the effective sale price of a product.

Earlier, we shared some of the top deals on several personal gadgets like tablets, laptops, and smart wearables during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. You can get flagship as well as mid-range handsets from leading brands like Realme, iQOO, Xiaomi and more at considerably lowered rates than their MRP. We have already compiled a list of the top deals on Samsung models you can currently grab. We have also listed some of the most lucrative deals on Vivo and iQOO handsets. Now we have compiled some of the best deals on OnePlus smartphones.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 was launched in India earlier this month, alongside the OnePlus Nord 5. The former went on sale for the first time at 12am on July 12. During the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, the phone can be purchased at a price lower than Rs. 22,999, including bank and other offers. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R can not only be bought at a discounted rate, but as part of the ongoing Prime Day sale offers, buyers can get a free pair of OnePlus Buds 3 earphones with the smartphone.

Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.