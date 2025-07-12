Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

The additional bank offers include a 10 percent discount for SBI and ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 July 2025 15:15 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: OnePlus 13s (pictured) is available at a reduced rate

  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 is currently live in India
  • The sale will last through July 14
  • This is Amazon's longest-ever Prime Day sale
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 kicked off in India at midnight on July 12 (today) for all Prime users. The sale will last through July 14, making the three-day sale Amazon's longest Prime Day sale ever. During the ongoing sale, a wide range of items is being offered at discounted prices. Over and above that, there are additional benefits like bank discounts and exchange offers, which can help buyers enjoy a further reduced price.

The additional bank offers include a 10 percent discount for SBI and ICICI Bank debit and credit card holders. There are no-cost EMI options that can also help shoppers make big purchases relatively easily. Some coupon codes can also help customers lower the effective sale price of a product.

Earlier, we shared some of the top deals on several personal gadgets like tablets, laptops, and smart wearables during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025. You can get flagship as well as mid-range handsets from leading brands like Realme, iQOO, Xiaomi and more at considerably lowered rates than their MRP. We have already compiled a list of the top deals on Samsung models you can currently grab. We have also listed some of the most lucrative deals on Vivo and iQOO handsets. Now we have compiled some of the best deals on OnePlus smartphones.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5 was launched in India earlier this month, alongside the OnePlus Nord 5. The former went on sale for the first time at 12am on July 12. During the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025, the phone can be purchased at a price lower than Rs. 22,999, including bank and other offers. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R can not only be bought at a discounted rate, but as part of the ongoing Prime Day sale offers, buyers can get a free pair of OnePlus Buds 3 earphones with the smartphone.

Best Deals on OnePlus Smartphones During Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
OnePlus 13 Rs. 72,999 Rs. 59,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 13s Rs. 57,999 Rs. 49,999 Buy Now
OnePlus 13R Rs. 44,999 Rs. 39,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord 5 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 29,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE5 Rs. 24,999 Rs. 22,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite Rs. 20,999 Rs. 15,999 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim IP68 and IP69-rated design
  • Magnetic accessories
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Buttery smooth software performance
  • Great battery life
  • Fast wired and wireless charging
  • Bad
  • AI image editing tools aren't impressive
  • Accessories need the magnetic case to function
Read detailed OnePlus 13 review
Display 6.82-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB, 24GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3168 pixels
OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact form factor
  • Flagship-grade CPU performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Some useful AI features
  • Long-lasting battery
  • Four years of Android OS upgrades
  • No bloatware
  • Bad
  • Telephoto camera performance
  • Lacks an ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus 13s review
Display 6.32-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5850mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 13R

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big, bright display
  • Excellent performance
  • Long lasting battery
  • Versatile camera setup
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Lowlight performance still not great
Read detailed OnePlus 13R review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2780x1264 pixels
OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Reliable day-to-day performance
  • Decent primary camera
  • Optimised user interface
  • Programmable Plus Key
  • In-house AI features
  • Very good battery life
  • Fast charging
  • Bad
  • Last year's chipset
  • Ultrawide camera could be better
Read detailed OnePlus Nord 5 review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 16-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1272x2800 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 5

OnePlus Nord CE 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good CPU performance
  • Very long battery life
  • Decent primary camera
  • Colourful design
  • In-house AI features
  • Bad
  • Lacks stereo speakers
  • Underwhelming ultrawide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 5 review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8350
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent primary camera
  • Features an IP54 rating
  • Support for fast charging
  • Bad
  • Older chipset that was launched in 2021
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • No ultra wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale, Amazon Sale, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Amazon Prime Day Sale: Up to 54 Percent Discount on Air Conditioners From LG, Carrier, Godrej and More

