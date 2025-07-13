Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 started on July 12 at midnight and will last through July 14, making it the company's longest-ever Prime Day sale. It brings attractive discounts across a broad selection of categories such as home furniture, large appliances, fashion, and personal gadgets. During the sale, buyers can unlock even more discounts through exchange offers, bank offers and coupon-based deals. This will help people lower the effective sale price of any given item, thereby helping them save more.

Among the bank offers available, customers using SBI or ICICI Bank debit and credit cards are eligible for an extra 10 percent discount. The same benefit is extended to Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users. Additionally, eligible Amazon Pay users can earn up to five percent cashback on their purchases. Exchange offers and coupon-based discounts are also available, with specific details for the same listed on individual product pages.

This year's Prime Day highlights include major deals on electronics like smartphones, laptops, earphones, tablets, and smartwatches. Amazon is also offering great discounts on essential home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and smart TVs.

We have previously told you about the top offers on robotic vacuum cleaners and security cameras for your home. As we are on the second day of the sale, you have the opportunity to make your home smarter, without spending a fortune. Here, we've focused on some of more best deals currently available on smart home products. Over and above the sale prices listed below, customers can avail of bank offers as well as coupon discounts worth up to Rs. 3,000.

Best Smart Home Deals in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

