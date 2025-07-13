Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Smart Home Deals

Customers can avail of additional bank offers as well as coupon discounts worth up to Rs. 3,000.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 July 2025 17:00 IST
Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 started on July 12 at midnight
  • SBI and ICICI Bank customers can get a 10 percent discount
  • Eligible Amazon Pay users can earn up to five percent cashback
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 started on July 12 at midnight and will last through July 14, making it the company's longest-ever Prime Day sale. It brings attractive discounts across a broad selection of categories such as home furniture, large appliances, fashion, and personal gadgets. During the sale, buyers can unlock even more discounts through exchange offers, bank offers and coupon-based deals. This will help people lower the effective sale price of any given item, thereby helping them save more.

Among the bank offers available, customers using SBI or ICICI Bank debit and credit cards are eligible for an extra 10 percent discount. The same benefit is extended to Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card users. Additionally, eligible Amazon Pay users can earn up to five percent cashback on their purchases. Exchange offers and coupon-based discounts are also available, with specific details for the same listed on individual product pages.

This year's Prime Day highlights include major deals on electronics like smartphones, laptops, earphones, tablets, and smartwatches. Amazon is also offering great discounts on essential home appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and smart TVs.

We have previously told you about the top offers on robotic vacuum cleaners and security cameras for your home. As we are on the second day of the sale, you have the opportunity to make your home smarter, without spending a fortune. Here, we've focused on some of more best deals currently available on smart home products. Over and above the sale prices listed below, customers can avail of bank offers as well as coupon discounts worth up to Rs. 3,000.

Best Smart Home Deals in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Product MRP Effective Sale Price Amazon Link
Samsung 653L Double Door Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator Rs. 1,21,000 Rs. 81,990 Buy Now
LG 9Kg AI Direct Drive Technology Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Rs. 53,990 Rs. 38,990 Buy Now
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier Rs. 26,999 Rs. 17,497 Buy Now
Atomberg Intellon Adaptive Water Purifier Rs. 25,999 Rs. 16,999 Buy Now
Native by UC Urban Company Native Lock Pro Rs. 19,999 Rs. 14,499 Buy Now
Godrej Catus Connect Digital Smart Lock Rs. 20,999 Rs. 12,989 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Show 8 Rs. 13,999 Rs. 8,999 Buy Now
Qubo Smart Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro 2K Rs. 14,990 Rs. 6,749 Buy Now
Qubo Smart WiFi Video Doorbell Rs. 9,990 Rs. 5,990 Buy Now
LAVNA Digital Smart Door Lock Rs. 9,999 Rs. 5,380 Buy Now
Amazon Echo Pop Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,949 Buy Now
Trueview 3MP HD All Time Color 4G Sim Based Bullet CCTV Security Camera Rs. 11,200 Rs. 2,326 Buy Now
CP PLUS 3 MP Full HD Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera Rs. 3,600 Rs. 1,349 Buy Now
