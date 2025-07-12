Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has kicked off today (July 12). It is exclusive to Prime members and will continue through July 14. During the three-day sale event, buyers can find lucrative discounts on products across categories such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, home appliances and more. Several smartphones from Samsung, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy A55 5G, have seen their prices slashed by a considerable amount. Thus, it can be a great avenue for getting the handset that has been on your wishlist at lower prices than their market rates and ultimately, get more value for your money.

You can catch the most exciting deals on smartphones, laptops, electronics, and other appliances live here.

One of the most notable deals is live on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is the South Korean tech conglomerate's flagship smartphone from last year. On the e-commerce platform, it is listed at a price of Rs. 1,34,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. However, buyers can purchase it for as low as Rs. 74,999, inclusive of all the offers during the Amazon sale.

Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones

Amazon has introduced discounts of up to 40 percent on smartphones. To further lower the effective price of the phone, buyers can also take advantage of a 10 percent bank discount, up to Rs. 6,250, on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card, as well as SBI Credit Card transactions. Those who do not wish to pay the full price of the Samsung smartphone upfront can avail of exchange offers. With that being said, check out some of the best deals on Samsung mobiles during Amazon Prime Day sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.