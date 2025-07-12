Technology News
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones

Amazon has introduced discounts of up to 40 percent on smartphones during the Prime Day sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 12 July 2025 11:12 IST
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available with top discounts during the Amazon sale

Highlights
  • The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 takes place between July 12-14 in India
  • Buyers can grab Samsung smartphones with top discounts, other offers
  • The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra can be purchased for as low as Rs. 74,999
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 has kicked off today (July 12). It is exclusive to Prime members and will continue through July 14. During the three-day sale event, buyers can find lucrative discounts on products across categories such as smartphones, tablets, PCs, home appliances and more. Several smartphones from Samsung, such as the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the Galaxy A55 5G, have seen their prices slashed by a considerable amount. Thus, it can be a great avenue for getting the handset that has been on your wishlist at lower prices than their market rates and ultimately, get more value for your money.

You can catch the most exciting deals on smartphones, laptops, electronics, and other appliances live here.

One of the most notable deals is live on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. It is the South Korean tech conglomerate's flagship smartphone from last year. On the e-commerce platform, it is listed at a price of Rs. 1,34,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. However, buyers can purchase it for as low as Rs. 74,999, inclusive of all the offers during the Amazon sale.

Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones

Amazon has introduced discounts of up to 40 percent on smartphones. To further lower the effective price of the phone, buyers can also take advantage of a 10 percent bank discount, up to Rs. 6,250, on ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Card, as well as SBI Credit Card transactions. Those who do not wish to pay the full price of the Samsung smartphone upfront can avail of exchange offers. With that being said, check out some of the best deals on Samsung mobiles during Amazon Prime Day sale.

Model List Price Effective Price Buying Link
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Rs. 1,34,999 Rs. 74,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Rs. 42,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M36 5G Rs. 22,999 Rs. 16,499 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M16 5G Rs. 15,999 Rs. 10,749 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Rs. 1,64,999 Rs. 1,49,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M56 5G Rs. 30,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M06 5G Rs. 12,499 Rs. 7,999 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy M05 5G Rs. 9,999 Rs. 6,249 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright display with fewer reflections
  • Great battery life
  • Useful AI features
  • Excellent performance
  • Top-quality cameras
  • Longer software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Relatively slower charging speeds
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Top Deals on Smartphones, Laptops, Tablets and More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on New and Recently Launched Smartphones

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025: Best Deals on Samsung Smartphones
