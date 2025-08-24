How to Check Train Live Running Status Online Using Different Methods

The RailOne app, IVRS, and SMS are some of the methods you can use to check the train's live running status.
Trains are one of the most important modes of transport in India, allowing you to cover vast distances conveniently and on a budget. However, it can also be a chaotic experience, especially during instances when trains are running late. Instead of panicking and worrying about reaching your destination, several apps and websites are available to track its live running status. You can keep a check on where the train currently is and where it is going in real time.
We have created this detailed guide to break down the various methods you can use to check the train's live running status online.
The National Train Enquiry System (NTES) is the official Indian Railways portal for fulfilling various train-related queries. To track your train's live running status using this portal:
There is also an official NTES app for both Android and iOS devices, which can be used to track the train's live running status. To do this:
The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) has recently launched the RailOne app for Android and iOS. It is a superapp that consolidates the Ministry of Railways' public-facing services into a single platform. You can also check the live running status through this app. To do this:
While apps serve as an intuitive way to track the live running status of your train, there are also traditional methods. You can track the status using SMS on not only smartphones, but also feature phones.
IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) is one of the oldest yet most reliable ways to check the live running status of a train. It simply requires you to call a number, dial the number corresponding to the appropriate response, and get the details. To get your train's live running status using IVRS:
