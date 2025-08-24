Technology News
How to Check Train Live Running Status Online Using Different Methods

The RailOne app, IVRS, and SMS are some of the methods you can use to check the train's live running status.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 24 August 2025 15:59 IST
Highlights
  • You can check the live running status via NTES app and website
  • RailOne app combines train-related services into a single platform
  • IVRS on 139 provides live status through voice-guided phone prompts
Trains are one of the most important modes of transport in India, allowing you to cover vast distances conveniently and on a budget. However, it can also be a chaotic experience, especially during instances when trains are running late. Instead of panicking and worrying about reaching your destination, several apps and websites are available to track its live running status. You can keep a check on where the train currently is and where it is going in real time.

We have created this detailed guide to break down the various methods you can use to check the train's live running status online.

Via National Train Enquiry System (NTES) Website

The National Train Enquiry System (NTES) is the official Indian Railways portal for fulfilling various train-related queries. To track your train's live running status using this portal:

  1. Navigate to the official NTES website
  2. Select Spot Your Train from the list of options in the left panel
  3. Enter the train name or number in the provided field and select the relevant option from the dropdown list
  4. Now, select your trip's start date, and the live running status of the train will appear below, along with a detailed route map

Via NTES Mobile App

There is also an official NTES app for both Android and iOS devices, which can be used to track the train's live running status. To do this:

  1. Install the NTES app from the App Store or Google Play Store
  2. Open the app and select Spot Your Train
  3. Type your train's name or number, and tap on Show Instances
  4. Your train will now be displayed on the screen. Tap on it to get a detailed view of the route map.

Via RailOne App

The Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) has recently launched the RailOne app for Android and iOS. It is a superapp that consolidates the Ministry of Railways' public-facing services into a single platform. You can also check the live running status through this app. To do this:

  1. Install the RailOne app from the App Store or the Google Play Store
  2. Complete the one-time registration using your mobile number or log in with your existing credentials
  3. Now, select the Track Your Train option on the home screen
  4. Enter the train name or number. You can also select the journey date and journey station to fine-tune the results
  5. The train's details will be displayed on the screen. Select Current Movement to view the route map in real time

Via SMS

While apps serve as an intuitive way to track the live running status of your train, there are also traditional methods. You can track the status using SMS on not only smartphones, but also feature phones.

  1. Open the Message app on your phone
  2. Compose a new message with the following format: 'SPOT' followed by a space and your five-digit train number (e.g., SPOT 10101)
  3. Send the message to 139
  4. You will receive an SMS with the live running status of your train

Via IVRS

IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) is one of the oldest yet most reliable ways to check the live running status of a train. It simply requires you to call a number, dial the number corresponding to the appropriate response, and get the details. To get your train's live running status using IVRS:

  1. Dial 139 from your phone
  2. Listen to the voice prompts and select the appropriate option for checking the train's live running status
  3. Enter the train number using your phone's keypad
  4. The IVRS will then provide you with the real-time running status of your train
Further reading: RailOne, IVRS, Indian Railways, CRIS, NTES

Further reading: RailOne, IVRS, Indian Railways, CRIS, NTES
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
