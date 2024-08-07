Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus Open Apex Edition With 1TB Storage, Crimson Red Colourway Debuts in India: Price, Features

OnePlus Open Apex Edition With 1TB Storage, Crimson Red Colourway Debuts in India: Price, Features

OnePlus Open Apex Edition comes in a new Crimson Shadow colour.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 August 2024 19:31 IST
OnePlus Open Apex Edition With 1TB Storage, Crimson Red Colourway Debuts in India: Price, Features

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Open Apex Edition features a new VIP mode

Highlights
  • OnePlus Open Apex Edition brings a VIP mode for enhanced privacy
  • OnePlus Open was launched in October last year
  • It packs 4,805mAh battery
Advertisement

OnePlus Open Apex Edition has been launched in India. This new variant of the OnePlus Open comes nearly a year after the debut of the standard model and is offered in a fresh red shade with a leather finish at the rear. The OnePlus Open Apex Edition brings a new RAM + storage option along with a couple of new software features. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It features a 7.82-inch foldable inner display with a 6.31-inch AMOLED cover screen.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition price in India

The price of OnePlus Open Apex Edition has been set at Rs. 1,49,999 and it comes with 16GB RAM + 1TB storage. It is available in a new Crimson Shadow colour with a leather back panel.

For comparison, the OnePlus Open was launched in October last year with a price tag of Rs. 1,39,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. It is offered in Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black shades.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition specifications

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 and has a 7.82-inch (2,268x2,440 pixels) 2K Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED inner display. It boasts a 6.31-inch (1,116x2,484 pixels) 2K LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED cover screen. The book-style foldable phone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The onboard RAM can be expanded up to 12GB. The standard OnePlus Open has 16GB RAM and a maximum of 512GB of internal storage.

Like the standard variant, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition has a Hasselblad-tuned triple camera setup, comprising a 48-megapixel Sony LYT-T808 CMOS primary camera, a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor with 3X optical zoom and 6X in-sensor zoom, and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra wide-angle camera. It has a 20-megapixel primary selfie camera and a 32-megapixel secondary camera.

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition features a new VIP mode that is toggled when moving the Alert Slider to the top position. This privacy feature will block access to cameras, microphones and more features. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, A-GPS, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, e-compass, flick-detect sensor, and ambient light sensor. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock feature for authentication. There is an X-axis motor as well.

OnePlus has packed a 4,805mAh battery on the Open Apex Edition that supports 67W SuperVOOC charging.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and light foldable design
  • Excellent displays
  • Plenty of raw performance
  • Good for gaming
  • Speedy wired charging
  • Well-rounded cameras
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • No wireless charging
  • Basic IP rating
Read detailed OnePlus Open review
Display (Primary) 7.82-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2,440x2,268 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Open Apex Edition, OnePlus Open Apex Edition Price in India, OnePlus Open Apex Edition Specifications, OnePlus Open
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Binance Reaffirms Commitment to Indian Laws Following Significant GST Notice
Apple Arcade Adds NFL Retro Bowl '25, Monster Train+ and Vision Pro Game Puzzle Sculpt in September
OnePlus Open Apex Edition With 1TB Storage, Crimson Red Colourway Debuts in India: Price, Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tata Curvv EV Launched in India With Level 2 ADAS Capabilities
  2. Vivo V40 Pro First Impressions
  3. iQOO Z9s Pro Camera Overview: A Major Improvement for Z-series!
  4. Apple Releases Third Public Beta of iOS 18 With Several New Features
  5. Realme May Unveil 300W Charging Technology Alongside Realme GT 7 Pro
  6. Google Launches TV Streamer (4K) With Gemini AI Capabilities
  7. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x AI PC With Snapdragon X Elite CPU Launched in India
  8. Vivo V40 Series With Zeiss Tuned Cameras, 5,500mAh Battery Debuts in India
  9. Huawei Watch Fit 2 With Up to 10 Days Battery Life Launched in India
  10. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Open Apex Edition With 1TB Storage, Crimson Red Colourway Debuts in India: Price, Features
  2. Apple Arcade Adds NFL Retro Bowl '25, Monster Train+ and Vision Pro Game Puzzle Sculpt in September
  3. Reddit Announces Plans for Testing AI-Powered Summaries for Search Result Pages
  4. Binance Reaffirms Commitment to Indian Laws Following Significant GST Notice
  5. Amazon Titan Image Generator v2 AI Model Launched With Improved Image Conditioning Feature
  6. NASA Delays SpaceX Mission to Prioritise Fixing Space-Stuck Boeing Starliner
  7. WordPress Adds Write Brief With AI Tool Which Lets Users Make the Content More Precise
  8. Poco F6 Deadpool Limited Edition Goes on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers
  9. Google Antitrust Ruling Could Put $20 Billion at Risk for Apple: Report
  10. iOS 18 Public Beta 3 for iPhone Introduces Feature to Reduce Distractions in Safari: What’s New
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »