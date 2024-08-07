OnePlus Open Apex Edition has been launched in India. This new variant of the OnePlus Open comes nearly a year after the debut of the standard model and is offered in a fresh red shade with a leather finish at the rear. The OnePlus Open Apex Edition brings a new RAM + storage option along with a couple of new software features. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It features a 7.82-inch foldable inner display with a 6.31-inch AMOLED cover screen.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition price in India

The price of OnePlus Open Apex Edition has been set at Rs. 1,49,999 and it comes with 16GB RAM + 1TB storage. It is available in a new Crimson Shadow colour with a leather back panel.

For comparison, the OnePlus Open was launched in October last year with a price tag of Rs. 1,39,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. It is offered in Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black shades.

OnePlus Open Apex Edition specifications

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition runs on Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 and has a 7.82-inch (2,268x2,440 pixels) 2K Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED inner display. It boasts a 6.31-inch (1,116x2,484 pixels) 2K LTPO 3.0 Super Fluid AMOLED cover screen. The book-style foldable phone runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB UFS 4.0 storage. The onboard RAM can be expanded up to 12GB. The standard OnePlus Open has 16GB RAM and a maximum of 512GB of internal storage.

Like the standard variant, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition has a Hasselblad-tuned triple camera setup, comprising a 48-megapixel Sony LYT-T808 CMOS primary camera, a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor with 3X optical zoom and 6X in-sensor zoom, and a 48-megapixel Sony IMX581 ultra wide-angle camera. It has a 20-megapixel primary selfie camera and a 32-megapixel secondary camera.

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition features a new VIP mode that is toggled when moving the Alert Slider to the top position. This privacy feature will block access to cameras, microphones and more features. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, A-GPS, QZSS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, e-compass, flick-detect sensor, and ambient light sensor. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock feature for authentication. There is an X-axis motor as well.

OnePlus has packed a 4,805mAh battery on the Open Apex Edition that supports 67W SuperVOOC charging.

