Google One has begun rolling out its virtual private network (VPN) service for desktop users with new Mac and Windows apps. The VPN feature was initially launched in the US on Android in October 2020. It is accessible only to the users who've subscribed to the 2TB or higher plan. The VPN offered on Google One is certified by the Internet of Secure Things Alliance (ioXt). The American tech company had also brought VPN for iOS users earlier this year.

Google One's 2TB plan is priced at Rs. 650 per month or Rs. 6,500 a year. Users can head to the Google One Help page for the VPN for more information.

Apart from VPN access, the Premium plan includes storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. It also brings in access to Google experts, Google Store rewards (10 percent cashback), Pro Sessions, and Gold status on Google Play Points. Users can share their VPN as well as cloud storage with up to five members, irrespective of whether the members are using an Android device or an iPhone.

The Google One VPN is currently limited to 22 countries globally. India is not a part of the countries where the feature is available. The countries with Google One VPN access includes Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UK, and the US.

Google One initially introduced the VPN feature for Android users in October 2020 in the US. With VPN, Google adds secure encryptions on a phone's online traffic, no matter what app or browser the user may be using.

The American tech company had rolled out the VPN feature for its iOS users this February. Additionally, the VPN feature available with Google One is also certified by the Internet of Secure Things Alliance (ioXt).

