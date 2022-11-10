Technology News
loading

Google One VPN Rolling Out for Desktop Users With New Mac, Windows Apps: All Details

Google One VPN feature was initially launched in the US on Android in October 2020.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 10 November 2022 16:37 IST
Google One VPN Rolling Out for Desktop Users With New Mac, Windows Apps: All Details

Google One had rolled out the VPN feature for its iOS users this February

Highlights
  • Google One VPN is currently limited to 22 countries
  • Google One VPN is not available in India
  • Premium plan includes storage across Google Drive, Gmail

Google One has begun rolling out its virtual private network (VPN) service for desktop users with new Mac and Windows apps. The VPN feature was initially launched in the US on Android in October 2020. It is accessible only to the users who've subscribed to the 2TB or higher plan. The VPN offered on Google One is certified by the Internet of Secure Things Alliance (ioXt). The American tech company had also brought VPN for iOS users earlier this year.

Google One's 2TB plan is priced at Rs. 650 per month or Rs. 6,500 a year. Users can head to the Google One Help page for the VPN for more information. 

Apart from VPN access, the Premium plan includes storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. It also brings in access to Google experts, Google Store rewards (10 percent cashback), Pro Sessions, and Gold status on Google Play Points. Users can share their VPN as well as cloud storage with up to five members, irrespective of whether the members are using an Android device or an iPhone.

The Google One VPN is currently limited to 22 countries globally. India is not a part of the countries where the feature is available. The countries with Google One VPN access includes Austria, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the UK, and the US.

Google One initially introduced the VPN feature for Android users in October 2020 in the US. With VPN, Google adds secure encryptions on a phone's online traffic, no matter what app or browser the user may be using.

The American tech company had rolled out the VPN feature for its iOS users this February. Additionally, the VPN feature available with Google One is also certified by the Internet of Secure Things Alliance (ioXt).

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google One
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Online Gambling Ban: Tamil Nadu Ordinance Challenged in Madras High Court
Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro Breaks in Half in JerryRigEverything Bend Test, Suffers Same Fate as the ROG Phone 5
Featured video of the day
iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Review: Impressive Performance but With a Few Compromises

Related Stories

Google One VPN Rolling Out for Desktop Users With New Mac, Windows Apps: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1.1, macOS Ventura 13.0.1 Updates Released: How to Download
  2. Musk's Relationships With Other Countries Worth Looking At: US President
  3. How to Find the Nearest Airtel Store Online
  4. Everything You Need to Know About WhatsApp Web Version
  5. Google One VPN Rolling Out for Desktop Users With New Mac, Windows Apps
  6. Infinix Hot 20 5G, Hot 20 Play India Launch Date Tipped: Details
  7. Lava Blaze 5G First Sale in India to Start on November 15: Price, Offers
  8. Vivo Tech Day 2022 Roundup: From 5G to Gimbal Stabilisation, More
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Review: Wait for a Price Drop
#Latest Stories
  1. Foxconn Expects Revenue to Fall in Q4 2022, to Adjust iPhone Production to Avoid Impact on Holiday Demand
  2. Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro Breaks in Half in JerryRigEverything Bend Test, Suffers Same Fate as the ROG Phone 5
  3. Google One VPN Rolling Out for Desktop Users With New Mac, Windows Apps: All Details
  4. Online Gambling Ban: Tamil Nadu Ordinance Challenged in Madras High Court
  5. Bank of Korea's 2nd Phase of CBDC Tests Reveal Limitations in Blockchain Technology
  6. ISRO's Heaviest LVM3 Rocket Payload Capability Enhanced by Up to 450kg With Successful Engine Test
  7. iOS 16.1.1, iPadOS 16.1.1, macOS Ventura 13.0.1 Updates With Security Fixes Released: All You Need to Know
  8. Infinix Hot 20 5G, Hot 20 Play India Launch Tipped for November 30: All Details
  9. Lava Blaze 5G First Sale in India to Start on November 15: Specifications, Features
  10. US Midterm Elections: Experts Say Misinformation on Facebook, Twitter Limited, Not Stopped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.