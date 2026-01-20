Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals on Double Door Refrigerators From LG, Haier, and Samsung

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 offers will be live till January 22.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2026 17:36 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Deals on Double Door Refrigerators From LG, Haier, and Samsung

Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 offers Samsung Refrigerators at discounted prices.

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is offering cashbacks
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is offering exchange bonuses
  • You can save up to Rs. 23,000 on double refrigerators
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is offering instant discounts of 12.5 percent and 10 percent to Prime members and non-Prime subscribers with SBI credit cards, respectively. The offers will be live until January 22. Hence, buyers can start placing orders for the products that they had saved in their wish lists. The sale event, which was kicked off on January 16, is still live, allowing customers to purchase various electronics, including smartphones, smart home devices, microwaves, air conditioners, true wireless stereo (TWS), Bluetooth speakers, and laptops. Apart from direct price cuts, there are also cashback offers, exchange bonuses, bank discounts, and easy EMI options for customers to maximise their savings.

If you are looking to buy a new refrigerator or upgrade to a bigger one, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is providing discounts on double door and side-by-side refrigerators from different price, size, and star rating categories. You can save up to Rs. 23,000 on your next refrigerator during the ongoing sale.

There are also refrigerators with connected features, allowing users to control the temperature. Moreover, there are deals on convertible refrigerators, with the functionality of converting freezers into refrigerators when the need arises. The US-based e-commerce platform is providing an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000, which will be added to the value of your old refrigerator, during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on Double Door Refrigerators

Here is the list of the best deals on double door refrigerators from brands like Samsung, LG, and Haier that customers can grab before the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 ends. The deal prices mentioned below include the exchange bonuses, cashback offers, and price cuts.

While you decide which double door refrigerator you want to buy, you can also check out the top deals on laptops under Rs. 1,00,000, best discounts on air conditioners, and the discounts on microwaves.

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Haier 325L 3 Star Rs. 54,990 Rs. 35,490 Buy Now
LG 272L 3 Star Rs. 42,899 Rs. 29,990 Buy Now
Samsung 350L 3 Star Rs. 59,990 Rs. 39,990 Buy Now
LG 343L 3 Star Rs. 50,799 Rs. 38,990 Buy Now
Samsung 419L 3 Star Rs. 71,990 Rs. 48,490 Buy Now
Haier 358L 3 Star Rs. 54,990 Rs. 37,490 Buy Now
Samsung 236L 3 Star Rs. 40,990 Rs. 25,490 Buy Now
LG 242L 3 Star Rs. 37,099 Rs. 24,990 Buy Now
Samsung 330L 3 Star Rs. 57,990 Rs. 37,990 Buy Now
LG 322L 3 Star Rs. 46,999 Rs. 35,990 Buy Now
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung 321 L Frost Free Double Door 4 Star Refrigerator (RT33JSRFESL)

Samsung 321 L Frost Free Double Door 4 Star Refrigerator (RT33JSRFESL)

  • KEY SPECS
Refrigerator Type Top Freezer Refrigerator
Capacity 321 L
Compressor Type Digital Inverter Compressor
Defrosting Type Frost Free
Door Type Double Door
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, Amazon Sale, Amazon Discounts, Amazon Offers, Samsung, Haier, LG, Amazon
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
