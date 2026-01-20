Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is offering instant discounts of 12.5 percent and 10 percent to Prime members and non-Prime subscribers with SBI credit cards, respectively. The offers will be live until January 22. Hence, buyers can start placing orders for the products that they had saved in their wish lists. The sale event, which was kicked off on January 16, is still live, allowing customers to purchase various electronics, including smartphones, smart home devices, microwaves, air conditioners, true wireless stereo (TWS), Bluetooth speakers, and laptops. Apart from direct price cuts, there are also cashback offers, exchange bonuses, bank discounts, and easy EMI options for customers to maximise their savings.

If you are looking to buy a new refrigerator or upgrade to a bigger one, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is providing discounts on double door and side-by-side refrigerators from different price, size, and star rating categories. You can save up to Rs. 23,000 on your next refrigerator during the ongoing sale.

There are also refrigerators with connected features, allowing users to control the temperature. Moreover, there are deals on convertible refrigerators, with the functionality of converting freezers into refrigerators when the need arises. The US-based e-commerce platform is providing an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 5,000, which will be added to the value of your old refrigerator, during the ongoing Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on Double Door Refrigerators

Here is the list of the best deals on double door refrigerators from brands like Samsung, LG, and Haier that customers can grab before the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 ends. The deal prices mentioned below include the exchange bonuses, cashback offers, and price cuts.

