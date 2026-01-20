Technology News
English Edition

Top Deals on Laser Printers Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

During the Amazon sale, you can purchase the HP Laser 1008a printer for just Rs. 10,999.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 20 January 2026 21:56 IST
Top Deals on Laser Printers Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Photo Credit: HP

Amazon Great Republic Day sale offers no-cost EMI and exchange deals as well

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Amazon offers laser printers from HP, Brother, and Pantum
  • The Amazon Great Republic Day sale started on January 16
  • Using SBI bank credit cards will let you avail an additional discount
Advertisement

Amazon Great Republic Day sale has entered its fifth day, after kicking off on January 16 for all users. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant's annual sale event brings discounts on a larger variety of product categories, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, ACs, and other electronics. Apart from this, PC peripherals have also emerged as a category with major price cuts. From wireless keyboards to printers, it is a good opportunity to upgrade your existing PC rig to a better one. Here, we have curated the list of the best deals on laser printers from brands such as HP, Brother, and Pantum.

Choosing a laser printer is a strategic investment for anyone seeking long-term cost efficiency and professional-grade performance. Unlike inkjet models that rely on liquid ink prone to drying out and clogging, laser printers utilise dry toner, which remains shelf-stable for much longer and offers a lower cost-per-page. This makes them ideal for high-volume environments where speed is a factor, as laser technology can churn out crisp, smudge-proof text documents at a fraction of the time.

Here, we have curated a list of the top deals on laser printers under Rs. 20,000 that you can find during the Amazon Great Republic Day sale 2026. However, if you're looking for air conditioners, this buying guide will help you out. Alternatively, you can find the top discounts on microwaves here.

Amazon Sale: Top Deals on Laser Printers Under Rs. 20,000

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
HP Laser 1008a Rs. 13,000 Rs. 10,999 Buy Here
HP 303d Rs. 20,250 Rs. 13,999 Buy Here
Pantum P3012D Rs. 18,990 Rs. 12,990 Buy Here
Brother HL-L2440DW Rs. 17,990 Rs. 13,399 Buy Here
HP LaserJet Pro 3004dw Rs. 23,562 Rs. 17,999 Buy Here
Brother DCP-L2520D Rs. 22,990 Rs. 16,099 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
HP 303D Laser Single Function Monochrome Printer

HP 303D Laser Single Function Monochrome Printer

  • KEY SPECS
Printing Method Laser
Printing Output Monochrome
Functions Print
Printer Type Single Function
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon sale, Amazon, HP, Brother, Pantum
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Sony to Cede Control of Bravia TVs to China’s TCL Electronics

Related Stories

Top Deals on Laser Printers Under Rs. 20,000 During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A6 5G Launched in India With 7,000mAh Battery at This Price
  2. Here's When the Realme P4 Power 5G Will Launch in India
  3. Top Deals on Canon, Sony, More Cameras in Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale
  4. Xiaomi 18 Series Could Get Periscope Telephoto Lens as Standard
  5. Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Might Launch in India With These Storage Options
  6. Bindiya Ke Bahubali Season 2 OTT Release Date: Know Everyting About Cast, Plot, and Mo
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Find Clue to High-Temperature Superconductivity in Quantum Materials
  2. New Dark Matter Simulation Could Change How Galaxies Are Thought to Evolve
  3. SpaceX Adds 29 More Starlink Satellites in Rapid Falcon 9 Launch From Florida
  4. Sony to Cede Control of Bravia TVs to China’s TCL Electronics
  5. Adobe Premiere Integrated With AI-Powered Firefly Platform; New After Effects Features Rolling Out
  6. Samsung Upgrades Bixby With Perplexity-Powered AI Features, Takes Page Out of Apple’s Playbook
  7. Google Reportedly Working On New Live Features and Agentic Mode for Gemini Assistant
  8. Redmi Note 15 Pro+, Redmi Note 15 Pro RAM and Storage Options, Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of India Launch
  9. Eddington Arrives on OTT: What You Need to Know About Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal Starrer Thriller
  10. Red Magic 11 Air Launched With Snapdragon 8 Elite, RedCore R4 Gaming Chip and 7,000mAh Battery
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »