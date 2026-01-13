Technology News
English Edition
  Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Deals and Discounts on Laptops, Tablets, and Smart TVs Revealed

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Deals and Discounts on Laptops, Tablets, and Smart TVs Revealed

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will provide exclusive deals to Amazon Prime subscribers.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2026 12:35 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Deals and Discounts on Laptops, Tablets, and Smart TVs Revealed

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will offer the Asus TUF A15 (pictured) at a discounted price.

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will provide cashback offers
  • Customers will be able to save up to 45 percent off on Samsung TVs
  • Amazon will offer an instant 10 percent discount with select credit cards
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, which is confirmed to start in India on January 16, will offer an instant discount of 10 percent on credit cards of select banks, the e-commerce platform recently announced. Leading up to the commencement of the sale event, the US-based company has started teasing deals on various electronics, like smartphones, laptops, TVs, cameras, wireless speakers, truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, wearables, and smart home appliances. Recently, Amazon revealed that it will offer discounts on the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone Air. The company has now revealed the sale prices of laptops, tablets, smart TVs, and other devices.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Bank Offers, Product Discounts

During the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, the US-based e-commerce giant will allow customers to purchase an Intel i3 13th Gen-powered HP 15 series laptop at a discounted price of Rs. 37,990, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 52,721. The laptop will run on Windows 11, while featuring 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD for internal storage. For gamers, the company will offer the Asus TUF A15 gaming laptop, which ships with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS processor, at the sale price of Rs. 69,990, instead of its regular price of Rs. 83,990.

Lenovo's Yoga Slim Ultra 5, sporting a 14-inch OLED display, will be listed at a discounted price of Rs. 79,990, which is listed at Rs. 1,13,290, during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite, with a 10.9-inch display, will be sold at Rs. 31,999, discounted from its listed price of Rs. 41,999. On the other hand, the Lenovo Idea Tab 5G with a stylus pen and an 11-inch display, will be available during the sale event at Rs. 20,999, coming down from its listed price of Rs. 25,000.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Edition will be offered at Rs. 25,999, while the latest OnePlus Pad Go 2 5G will be sold at a discounted price of Rs. 29,999, which are lower than their regular prices of Rs. 37,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively. It is worth noting that these prices include the additional bank discounts and offers, which the company will provide during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026.

Additionally, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will list Samsung and TCL smart TVs at up to 45 percent and up to 55 percent discounts, respectively. Customers will be able to get up to 65 percent off on 55-inch TVs, a minimum of 45 percent off on 65-inch TVs, up to 80 percent off on 75-inch TVs, and a minimum of 40 percent discount on 50-inch TVs.

Amazon will also offer discounts of up to 70 percent on projectors. Washing machines will be sold during the sale event with up to a 55 percent discount, while air conditioners will be available with up to a 60 percent discount. However, the company has yet to list the names of the models.

Asus TUF A15 Laptop

Asus TUF A15 Laptop

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Offers, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Discounts, Amazon Sale, Amazon
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Red Magic 11 Air Launch Date Confirmed; Will Arrive With Under-Display Selfie Camera, Improved Cooling
CMF Headphone Pro Launched in India With 40mm Drivers, Energy Slider and 100-Hour Battery Life

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 Deals and Discounts on Laptops, Tablets, and Smart TVs Revealed
