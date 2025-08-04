Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Top Deals on Gaming Laptops from Asus, HP, and Lenovo Under Rs. 1 Lakh

Amazon offers an instant bank discount on SBI Credit Card full swipe and EMI transactions.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 August 2025 09:02 IST
Photo Credit: HP

The HP Victus comes with 13th Gen i5 processor and RTX 4050 Laptop GPU

Highlights
  • Buyers can find offers on gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh on Amazon
  • SBI Credit Card users can avail of up to Rs. 10,000 bank discount
  • There are no-cost EMI options and exchange offers during the sale
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 has entered its fifth day in India. The Independence Day-themed sale event began on July 31 at noon for everyone. It enables shoppers to avail of hefty discounts on a wide range of electronics. There are offers on devices across categories such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, TVs, ACs, and other home appliances. We have previously compiled a list of the best deals on gaming laptops. However, if you have a budget capped at Rs. 1 lakh, you can find some great laptops in this price range too. To help you make an informed purchase, we have listed down the top deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh during Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025.

One of the most notable offers you can avail of is on the HP Victus (13th Gen i5 + RTX 4050). It is listed on the e-commerce platform for Rs. 95,746 but you can purchase it at an effective sale price of Rs. 61,240. The gaming laptop comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU.

Top Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

Apart from direct price cuts, there are other offers which shoppers can avail of during Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025. For example, there is an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 10,000 on SBI Credit Card full swipe and EMI transactions. You can also trade in your laptop to get an additional discount on your new purchase. However, the discounted amount will vary based on the condition and model of the existing device. Amazon also offers no-cost EMI options, for customers who do not want the full price of the gaming laptop upfront.

With that out of the way, listed below are some of the top deals on gaming laptops from Asus, HP, and Lenovo under Rs. 1 lakh.

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buyin Link
HP Victus AI Gaming (Ryzen 5 + RTX 3050) Rs.84,838 Rs.55,240 Buy Here
HP Omen Gaming (Ryzen 7 + RTX 4060) Rs.1,32,645 Rs.90,990 Buy Here
HP Victus i5 Gaming (13th Gen i5 + RTX 2050) Rs.75,442 Rs.55,740 Buy Here
Asus TUF F15 Gaming (13th Gen i7 + RTX 4050) Rs.1,24,990 Rs.89,740 Buy Here
Lenovo LOQ i5 Gaming (13th Gen i5 + RTX 3050) Rs.95,990 Rs.64,740 Buy Here
Acer Nitro V 16 (14th Gen i5 + RTX 4050) Rs.93,990 Rs.70,740 Buy Here
Lenovo LOQ i5 Gaming (12th Gen i5 + RTX 3050) Rs.96,590 Rs.69,990 Buy Here
HP Victus i7 Gaming (13th Gen i7 + RTX 5050) Rs.1,04,990 Rs.99,990 Buy Here
HP Victus (13th Gen Intel Core i5 + RTX 4050) Rs.95,746 Rs.61,240 Buy Here
HP Victus (13th Gen Intel Core i5 + RTX 3050) Rs.81,201 Rs.57,990 Buy Here
HP Victus (AMD Ryzen 5) Rs.63,629 Rs.45,490 Buy Here
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025, Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, Sale Offers, Great Freedom Sale, Amazon India, Amazon, HP, Asus, Lenovo, gaming laptop
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
