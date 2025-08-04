Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 has entered its fifth day in India. The Independence Day-themed sale event began on July 31 at noon for everyone. It enables shoppers to avail of hefty discounts on a wide range of electronics. There are offers on devices across categories such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearables, TVs, ACs, and other home appliances. We have previously compiled a list of the best deals on gaming laptops. However, if you have a budget capped at Rs. 1 lakh, you can find some great laptops in this price range too. To help you make an informed purchase, we have listed down the top deals on gaming laptops under Rs. 1 lakh during Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025.

One of the most notable offers you can avail of is on the HP Victus (13th Gen i5 + RTX 4050). It is listed on the e-commerce platform for Rs. 95,746 but you can purchase it at an effective sale price of Rs. 61,240. The gaming laptop comes with a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU.

Top Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh

Apart from direct price cuts, there are other offers which shoppers can avail of during Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025. For example, there is an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 10,000 on SBI Credit Card full swipe and EMI transactions. You can also trade in your laptop to get an additional discount on your new purchase. However, the discounted amount will vary based on the condition and model of the existing device. Amazon also offers no-cost EMI options, for customers who do not want the full price of the gaming laptop upfront.

With that out of the way, listed below are some of the top deals on gaming laptops from Asus, HP, and Lenovo under Rs. 1 lakh.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.