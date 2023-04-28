Acer Swift Go (2023) was launched in India on Thursday as the company's latest thin and lightweight laptop to debut in the country. It features a 14-inch OLED display with supports a peak brightness of 400 nits. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box. It is equipped with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of inbuilt storage. The Acer Swift Go is powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core CPU. The newly launched laptop weighs 1.25 kg.

Acer Swift Go (2023) price in India, availability

Acer Swift Go (2023) price in India is set at Rs. 79,990 for the sole 16GB + 512GB storage configuration. The laptop is available for sale via Acer Exclusive Stores, Acer E-store, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Amazon. It will be sold in a single Silver colour option.

Acer Swift Go (2023) specifications

Equipped with a 14-inch WQXGA+ (2880 x 1800 pixels) OLED display with 400 nits of peak brightness, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, the Acer Swift Go (2023) is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13500H processor, 16 GB of RAM, and up to 512 GB of storage.

The laptop packs a 65Whr battery unit with support for a 45W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It is claimed to offer up to 4 hours of uninterrupted battery life after a 30-minute charge. The new Acer Swift Go (2023) features a TwinAir cooling system which is claimed to improve thermal performance by up to 80 percent.

The Acer Swift Go (2023) is equipped with stereo speakers. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. It also features dual USB 3.2 ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, a USB 3.2 port, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI 1.4 port, a dedicated SD Card slot. It also has a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

The laptop features a T-Type USB camera with support for recording 1440p (Quad-HD) video at 30fps. The laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home and MS Office. It is equipped with a multi-gesture touchpad, supporting two-finger scroll, and pinch gestures to open Cortana, Action Center, multitasking, and application commands. Besides, it measures 149 x 312 x 217mm and weighs 1.25 kg, as per the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.