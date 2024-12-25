Apple's MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024) is now available at a deeply discounted price, courtesy of a Christmas Carnival Sale rolled out by an authorised reseller in India. The laptop was launched globally in March, equipped with Apple's 3nm M3 chipset. With this offer, customers can get their hands on the MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024) for below Rs. 1 lakh. In addition to price cuts, consumers can take advantage of bank discounts and exchange offers as part of the ongoing sale.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024) Offer: Details

Imagine's Christmas Carnival sale includes discounts on a wide range of Apple devices. The MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024) in the 8GB+256GB configuration has a launch price of Rs. 1,14,900. However, the Apple authorised reseller has rolled out an instant discount of Rs. 18,000, which lowers its price to Rs. 96,900.

As part of the offer, Imagine offers an instant bank cashback of Rs. 5,000 on transactions carried out with ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and SBI cards. Both offers combined take down the price of the MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024) to just Rs. 91,900. This model can be purchased in midnight, starlight, silver, and space grey colour options.

The platform also enables customers to take advantage of no-cost EMI offers on the laptop starting at just Rs. 10,767 if they do not wish to pay the full amount in one go.

MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024) Specifications

The MacBook Air 13-inch (M3, 2024) sports a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina screen with a 2,560 x 1,664 pixels resolution and a peak brightness of 500 nits. It is powered by Apple's M3 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 24GB of unified memory and up to 2TB of onboard storage. The laptop gets a MagSafe 3 charging port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and two Thunderbolt/ USB 4 ports for multiple use cases.

As per Apple, it also includes support for up to two external displays when the lid is closed, WiFi 6E connectivity, Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum microphone modes, and up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge.