Apple recently unveiled its new MacBook Pro lineup with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chipsets. The latest M4 Pro and M4 Max chips built using advanced 3-nanometre technology have made their way to Geekbench with impressive results. The Geekbench performance scores of both M4 Pro and M4 Max outperform Apple's M3 Pro and M3 Max. The MacBook Pro with Apple M4 Pro appears to have 48GB RAM while the MacBook Pro with M4 Max is listed with 128GB of RAM. The listing of both models reveals a base frequency of 4.5GHz.

M4 Max, M4 Pro Chip Listed on Geekbench

Apple's M4 Max chip surfaced on the Geekbench website with model number 'Mac16,5'. The new chip scored 4,060 points in single-core tests and 26,675 in multi-core. The Apple M4 Max's multi-core performance appears to be significantly higher than the 16-core M3 Max from last year, which scored around 3,000 in single-core testing and 21,253 points in the multi-core testing. It also outperforms the M2 Ultra which scored 21,471 points.

The listed M4 Max chipset features a 16-core CPU with a base frequency of 4.50GHz. It is paired with 128GB of RAM and macOS 15.1.

Meanwhile, a 16-inch MacBook Pro appeared on the Geekbench listing with the name 'Mac 16,7' and M4 Pro processor. The laptop was listed with 48GB of RAM and runs macOS 15.1. It posted a single-core score of 3,925 and a multi-core score of 22,669, which is significantly higher than Apple M3 Pro's 3 138 single-core score and 15,480 multi-core score. The listing reveals a base frequency of 4.51GHz.

Apple introduced its new MacBook Pro lineup last week with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chips. They are available in 14-inch and 16-inch display options and will go on sale in India and global markets on November 8.

The price of MacBook Pro (2024) starts at Rs. 1,69,999 for the base variant with an M4 chip and a 14-inch screen.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.