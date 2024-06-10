Apple unveiled macOS Sequoia as the latest version of its desktop operating system for Mac computers, at WWDC 2024. The update to macOS Sonoma will be rolled out to eligible Mac models later this year with support for new features including iPhone Mirroring, a dedicated Passwords app that works on the company's devices as well as Windows computers. Meanwhile, Apple's Safari browser is gaining the ability to automatically summarise web pages, using machine learning technology. The macOS 15 update will roll out to eligible Mac computers later this year.

With macOS Sequoia, Apple is adding support for iPhone Mirroring, which will allow users to access their smartphone directly from the computer's screen. The feature will work even when the smartphone is away, and while the screen is locked, according to the company. Apple also says that notifications from an iPhone will be mirrored onto macOS Sequoia, and users can interact with them to open the app and interact with it without picking up their smartphone.

This is a developing story, please refresh for the latest updates.

