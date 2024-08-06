Technology News
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Top Deals on Redmi Phones

Amazon is offering up to 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit card and EMI transactions.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 6 August 2024 14:58 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 Sale: Top Deals on Redmi Phones

Redmi Note and Redmi number series phones are listed with discounts

  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale started in India
  • Amazon's Independence Day special sale brings discounts on Redmi phones
  • Redmi Note 13 Pro is selling for Rs. 16,948
Amazon Great Freedom Festival has opened for all shoppers, after providing 12 hours of early access to Prime members. The yearly discount sale with hundreds of deals across all major product categories is scheduled to conclude on August 11. As always, the smartphone category is one of the best-selling categories in the ongoing sale and handsets by major brands are listed with price cuts. We have already covered the interesting discounts on Realme smartphones. Here we have curated a list of the best Redmi smartphone deals you can grab on the first day of Amazon's Great Freedom Festival. 

Smartphones are listed with up to 40 percent discount in the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival. The list include multiple Redmi Note and Redmi number series phones. The Redmi 13 5G is currently available for Rs. 13,999, instead of Rs. 17,999. Interested buyers can avail Rs. 1,000 coupon discount as well. Likewise, the Redmi Note 13 Pro is selling for Rs. 16,948, instead of Rs. 20,999. The budget offering Redmi 13C is available for Rs. 7,699, down from Rs. 11,999. A few more Xiaomi phones are also available for discounted rates.

Besides the general discount, there are Amazon pay-based offers. Further, SBI Card users will get an instant discount of up to 10 percent while paying through their cards and EMI transactions.

Product Deal Price MRP
Redmi 13C  Rs. 7,699 Rs. 11,999
Redmi Note 12 5G  Rs. 14,999 Rs. 23,999
Redmi Note 13 5G Rs. 16,249 Rs. 26,999
Redmi 12 5G Rs. 13,999 Rs. 19,999
Redmi 13 5G  Rs. 13,999 Rs. 17,999
Redmi Note 13 Pro Rs. 7,999 Rs. 8,499
Redmi Note 13 Pro+ Rs. 29,999  Rs. 33,999
Xiaomi 14 Rs. 69,999 Rs. 79,999


Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G

  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid 120Hz AMOLED display
  • IP53 rating
  • Reliable battery life with relatively fast charging
  • Bad
  • Cameras are underwhelming
  • Still on Android 12, plenty of bloatware
  • Not good for fast-paced games
  • No stereo speakers
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
