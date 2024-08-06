Amazon Great Freedom Festival has opened for all shoppers, after providing 12 hours of early access to Prime members. The yearly discount sale with hundreds of deals across all major product categories is scheduled to conclude on August 11. As always, the smartphone category is one of the best-selling categories in the ongoing sale and handsets by major brands are listed with price cuts. We have already covered the interesting discounts on Realme smartphones. Here we have curated a list of the best Redmi smartphone deals you can grab on the first day of Amazon's Great Freedom Festival.

Smartphones are listed with up to 40 percent discount in the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival. The list include multiple Redmi Note and Redmi number series phones. The Redmi 13 5G is currently available for Rs. 13,999, instead of Rs. 17,999. Interested buyers can avail Rs. 1,000 coupon discount as well. Likewise, the Redmi Note 13 Pro is selling for Rs. 16,948, instead of Rs. 20,999. The budget offering Redmi 13C is available for Rs. 7,699, down from Rs. 11,999. A few more Xiaomi phones are also available for discounted rates.

Besides the general discount, there are Amazon pay-based offers. Further, SBI Card users will get an instant discount of up to 10 percent while paying through their cards and EMI transactions.





Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.