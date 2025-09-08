Apple's highly anticipated ‘Awe Dropping' event is scheduled to begin at 10:30pm IST on September 9. The spotlight of the launch event will be on the iPhone 17 lineup, which includes the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Air is drawing the most buzz among technology enthusiasts, as it's expected to replace the iPhone 16 Plus model that was introduced last year, becoming Apple's slimmest-ever iPhone. Previous leaks have already revealed key details, including its expected pricing, features, specifications and design of the iPhone 17 Air.

iPhone 17 Air Price (Expected)

The upcoming iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the most notable model in the iPhone 17 lineup, as it is said to feature an ultra-slim 5.5mm profile. This figure likely excludes the camera bump, which could only feature a single lens. It could launch at a starting price of $949 (around Rs. 83,000), marking a $50 increase over the iPhone 16 Plus, which debuted at $899 (roughly Rs. 75,500).

In India, the iPhone 17 Air could cost Rs. 89,900 for the base variant. It is rumoured to be launched in black, silver, light gold, and light blue colours.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications (Expected)

As per past leaks, the iPhone 17 Air will have a 6.6-inch OLED screen with support for a 120Hz refresh rate, and this would be a notable upgrade over the 60Hz panel on the iPhone 16 Plus. The handset might not get a full-fledged ProMotion panel like the iPhone 17 Pro models, and it could lack support for adaptive refresh rate.

Apple's A19 chipset is likely to power the iPhone 17 Air. It is expected to be launched in 256GB, 512GB and 1TB storage options with 8GB of RAM. On the back, it might have a single 48-megapixel camera.

The slim design of the iPhone 17 Air may come with a trade-off: a smaller battery. Apple is expected to use a 2,800mAh battery or a 3,100mAh battery on the model, significantly lower than the 4,674mAh unit in the iPhone 16 Plus. To address potential concerns, the company is reportedly planning to offer a battery case to help users extend battery life throughout the day. The company may also adopt new silicon-carbon battery tech for higher energy density.

Rumours suggest that the iPhone 17 Air will sport an aluminium frame. It could come with the company's in-house C1 modem for improved connectivity.

After months of speculation, Apple will finally unveil the iPhone 17 Air at its ‘Awe Dropping' launch event on September 9, which starts at 10am PT (10:30pm IST). As with previous launches, the event will be streamed live on Apple's website and YouTube channel.

Alongside the iPhone 17 series, the company is likely to unveil new Apple Watch models, updated AirPods, and other products. Announcements regarding rollout dates for upcoming software versions are also expected at the end of the launch event.