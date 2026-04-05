Technology News
English Edition

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Roundup: Launch Date, Design, Colour Options, Specifications

The handset is also expected to arrive in India, as it has recently appeared on the BIS certification website.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 5 April 2026 12:00 IST
Oppo Find X9 Ultra Roundup: Launch Date, Design, Colour Options, Specifications

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X9 Ultra will come with a Hasselblad-backed rear camera unit

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo will launch the Find X9 Ultra globally on April 21
  • The phone may feature a refreshed circular camera design
  • Oppo has confirmed a 50-megapixel 10x telephoto camera
Advertisement

Oppo is set to launch the Oppo Find X9 Ultra globally on April 21, with the phone also debuting in China alongside the Oppo Find X9s Pro on the same day. The company has already confirmed some camera details, while several leaks have revealed more about its design, hardware, and features. The handset is also expected to arrive in India, as it has recently appeared on the BIS certification website. Here is a complete look at what we know so far about the Oppo Find X9 Ultra.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch Date

Oppo has revealed that the Find X9 Ultra will launch globally on April 21. On the same day, it will unveil both the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s Pro in China at a dedicated launch event.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Design

Leaked images suggest that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will keep a large circular camera module on the back, similar to the previous model, but with a refreshed layout. The outer ring appears bold, while the cameras are placed inside an off-centre rectangular section. The back panel is said to have a leather-like texture with a dual-tone finish at the bottom. The LED flash sits near the top corner alongside Hasselblad and Oppo branding.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to be available in Tundra, Velvet Sand Canyon, and Polar Glacier colour options. The phone is tipped to include a bionic vibration motor and symmetrical dual speakers. It may also come with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Display

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel is said to come from BOE, although its exact version is not confirmed.

Performance, OS

Oppo's Find X9 Ultra is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. A recent Geekbench listing suggests it may run on Android 16 with 12GB RAM, while higher variants could offer up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The listing also showed an octa-core processor with two cores clocked at up to 4.61GHz and six cores at up to 3.63GHz, which matches the expected chipset.

Camera

Oppo has also confirmed that the Find X9 Ultra will come with a Hasselblad-branded camera setup. It will include a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 10x optical zoom and a 230mm equivalent focal length. The company says this is the first 50-megapixel sensor to offer 10x optical zoom. The camera is said to use a custom Samsung ISOCELL sensor with an f/3.5 aperture and support gimbal-level optical image stabilisation. It is also expected to deliver up to 20x zoom with near-optical quality.

Reports suggest that the rear setup of the Find X9 Ultra may also include two 200-megapixel sensors and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies, the phone could feature a 50-megapixel front camera.

Battery, Charging

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to pack a battery slightly above 7,000mAh, with some leaks pointing to a 7,050mAh unit. It is also said to support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Oppo Find X9 Ultra specifications, Oppo Find X9 Ultra Launch, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Redmi K Pad 2, New Redmi Laptops Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi K90 Ultra

Related Stories

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Roundup: Launch Date, Design, Colour Options, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 60 Pro Roundup: Here's Everything That We Know So Far
  2. Ek Haseen Saazish Kasak OTT: Know When, Where to Watch the Romance Thriller
#Latest Stories
  1. Rocket Lab Sends Up Test Satellites for Europe’s Next-Gen Navigation System
  2. Zootopia 2 Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch the Disney Cop Comedy Sequel
  3. Ek Haseen Saazish Kasak OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Romance Thriller
  4. Vadh 2 Streaming Now: Where to Watch Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra’s Crime Thriller
  5. Scientists Identify 45 Earth-Like Planets Beyond Our Solar System
  6. Euphoria Is Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Sara Arjun's Social Thriller
  7. Valathu Vashathe Kallan Is Now Streaming: Know All About Jeethu Joseph's Crime Thriller
  8. Band Melam OTT Release: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Romantic Musical Film
  9. Microsoft Releases New AI Models That Can Generate Images, Audio and Transcribe Text
  10. Redmi K Pad 2, New Redmi Laptops Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi K90 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »