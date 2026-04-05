Oppo is set to launch the Oppo Find X9 Ultra globally on April 21, with the phone also debuting in China alongside the Oppo Find X9s Pro on the same day. The company has already confirmed some camera details, while several leaks have revealed more about its design, hardware, and features. The handset is also expected to arrive in India, as it has recently appeared on the BIS certification website. Here is a complete look at what we know so far about the Oppo Find X9 Ultra.

Oppo has revealed that the Find X9 Ultra will launch globally on April 21. On the same day, it will unveil both the Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s Pro in China at a dedicated launch event.

Oppo Find X9 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Design

Leaked images suggest that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra will keep a large circular camera module on the back, similar to the previous model, but with a refreshed layout. The outer ring appears bold, while the cameras are placed inside an off-centre rectangular section. The back panel is said to have a leather-like texture with a dual-tone finish at the bottom. The LED flash sits near the top corner alongside Hasselblad and Oppo branding.

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to be available in Tundra, Velvet Sand Canyon, and Polar Glacier colour options. The phone is tipped to include a bionic vibration motor and symmetrical dual speakers. It may also come with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Display

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The panel is said to come from BOE, although its exact version is not confirmed.

Performance, OS

Oppo's Find X9 Ultra is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. A recent Geekbench listing suggests it may run on Android 16 with 12GB RAM, while higher variants could offer up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The listing also showed an octa-core processor with two cores clocked at up to 4.61GHz and six cores at up to 3.63GHz, which matches the expected chipset.

Camera

Oppo has also confirmed that the Find X9 Ultra will come with a Hasselblad-branded camera setup. It will include a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 10x optical zoom and a 230mm equivalent focal length. The company says this is the first 50-megapixel sensor to offer 10x optical zoom. The camera is said to use a custom Samsung ISOCELL sensor with an f/3.5 aperture and support gimbal-level optical image stabilisation. It is also expected to deliver up to 20x zoom with near-optical quality.

Reports suggest that the rear setup of the Find X9 Ultra may also include two 200-megapixel sensors and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies, the phone could feature a 50-megapixel front camera.

Battery, Charging

The Oppo Find X9 Ultra is expected to pack a battery slightly above 7,000mAh, with some leaks pointing to a 7,050mAh unit. It is also said to support 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.