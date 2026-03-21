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Poco X8 Pro Max vs iQOO 15R vs Vivo V70 Elite: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

All three phones offer flagship-grade chipsets, 120Hz AMOLED displays, and large batteries with fast charging support.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 21 March 2026 15:00 IST
Poco X8 Pro Max vs iQOO 15R vs Vivo V70 Elite: Price in India, Specifications and Features Compared

Poco X8 Pro Max vs iQOO 15R vs Vivo V70 Elite

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Highlights
  • Poco X8 Pro Max leads with a massive 9,000mAh battery
  • iQOO 15R stands out with gaming-focused display features
  • Vivo V70 Elite offers a versatile Zeiss-tuned camera setup
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Poco recently launched the X8 Pro Max in India, adding a new option to the mid-premium segment alongside the iQOO 15R and Vivo V70 Elite, both of which debuted in February. All three phones offer flagship-grade chipsets, 120Hz AMOLED displays, and large batteries with fast charging support. The Poco X8 Pro Max stands out with its 9,000mAh battery and high IP ratings, the iQOO 15R focuses on gaming performance and high brightness output, while the Vivo V70 Elite highlights its Zeiss-tuned camera system. Here's how they compare in terms of price and specifications.

Poco X8 Pro Max vs iQOO 15R vs Vivo V70 Elite: Price in India

Poco X8 Pro Max: The Poco X8 Pro Max starts at Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 512GB model is priced at Rs. 46,999. It is available in Black, Blue, and White colour options.

iQOO 15R: The iQOO 15R is priced at Rs. 44,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB options cost Rs. 47,999 and Rs. 52,999, respectively. It comes in Dark Knight and Triumph Silver finishes.

Vivo V70 Elite: The Vivo V70 Elite starts at Rs. 51,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The 12GB + 256GB model is priced at Rs. 56,999, while the 12GB + 512GB option costs Rs. 61,999. It is offered in Authentic Black, Passion Red, and Sand Beige colourways.

Poco X8 Pro Max vs iQOO 15R vs Vivo V70 Elite: Display, Software

Poco X8 Pro Max: The Poco X8 Pro Max features a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,500 nits peak brightness, and 3,840Hz PWM dimming. It runs on Android 16-based HyperOS 3.

iQOO 15R: The iQOO 15R sports a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 5,000 nits local peak brightness. It also supports up to 144Hz refresh rate during gaming and runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

Vivo V70 Elite: The Vivo V70 Elite features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, and P3 colour gamut. It ships with Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

Poco X8 Pro Max vs iQOO 15R vs Vivo V70 Elite: Processor, Battery

Poco X8 Pro Max: The Poco X8 Pro Max is powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset paired with 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It packs a 9,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging and 27W reverse charging, with claimed battery life of over three days.

iQOO 15R: The iQOO 15R runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It houses a 7,600mAh battery with 100W fast charging and supports bypass charging.

Vivo V70 Elite: The Vivo V70 Elite is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 512GB UFS 4.1 storage. It features a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging.

Poco X8 Pro Max vs iQOO 15R vs Vivo V70 Elite: Cameras, Dimensions

Poco X8 Pro Max: The Poco X8 Pro Max includes a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. It has a 20-megapixel front camera. The phone measures 162.9×77.9×8.2mm and weighs 218g.

iQOO 15R: The iQOO 15R features a 50-megapixel primary camera with OIS and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. It includes a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The handset measures 157.61×74.42×7.90mm and weighs 202g.

Vivo V70 Elite: The Vivo V70 Elite comes with a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with OIS, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens. It also features a 50-megapixel front camera. The phone measures 157.52×74.33×7.59mm and weighs 194g.

Poco X8 Pro Max vs iQOO 15R vs Vivo V70 Elite: Which Should You Buy?

The Poco X8 Pro Max is suitable for users who want long battery life and rugged durability with high IP ratings, including IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K standards. The iQOO 15R is aimed at gamers and performance-focused users with its bright display and powerful chipset. The Vivo V70 Elite is a better choice for users who prioritise camera performance and a balanced flagship experience.

FAQs

1. Which phone offers the biggest battery among the three?

The Poco X8 Pro Max has the largest battery at 9,000mAh, followed by the iQOO 15R and Vivo V70 Elite.

2. Which smartphone is best for photography?

The Vivo V70 Elite offers the most versatile camera system with a telephoto lens and Zeiss tuning.

3. Which phone is best for gaming performance?

The iQOO 15R and Poco X8 Pro Max both deliver strong performance, with the iQOO 15R offering additional gaming-focused display features.

Poco X8 Pro Max 5G vs iQOO 15R vs Vivo V70 Elite comparison
  Poco X8 Pro Max 5G
Poco X8 Pro Max 5G
iQOO 15R
iQOO 15R
Vivo V70 Elite
Vivo V70 Elite
Key Specs
Display6.83-inch6.59-inch6.59-inch
Front Camera20-megapixel32-megapixel50-megapixel
Rear Camera50-megapixel + 8-megapixel50-megapixel + 8-megapixel50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM12GB8GB, 12GB8GB, 12GB
Storage256GB, 512GB256GB, 512GB256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity9000mAh7600mAh6500mAh
OSAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
Processor-Snapdragon 8 Gen 5Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
Resolution-1260x2750 pixels1,260x2,750 pixels
GENERAL
BrandPocoiQOOVivo
ModelX8 Pro Max 5G15RV70 Elite
Release dateMarch 17, 2026February 24, 2026February 19, 2026
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
IP ratingIP69KIP69IP69
Battery capacity (mAh)900076006500
Fast charging100W Fast Charging100W Fast Charging90W Fast Charging
Wireless chargingYesNoNo
Wireless Charging Type27W--
ColoursBlack, Blue, WhiteDark Knight, Triumph SilverAuthentic Black, Passion Red, and Sand Beige
AI Enabled-Yes-
Dimensions (mm)-157.61 x 74.42 x 7.90157.52 x 74.33 x 7.59
Weight (g)-202.00194.00
Removable battery-NoNo
DISPLAY
Refresh Rate120 Hz144 Hz120 Hz
Resolution Standard1.5K1.5K-
Screen size (inches)6.836.596.59
Resolution-1260x2750 pixels1,260x2,750 pixels
Protection type-Other-
Pixels per inch (PPI)--459
HARDWARE
Processor makeMediaTek Dimensity 9500sSnapdragon 8 Gen 5Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3
RAM12GB8GB, 12GB8GB, 12GB
Internal storage256GB, 512GB256GB, 512GB256GB, 512GB
Processor-octa-coreocta-core
Expandable storage--No
CAMERA
Rear camera50-megapixel (f/1.8) + 8-megapixel50-megapixel + 8-megapixel50-megapixel (f/1.88) + 50-megapixel (f/2.65) + 8-megapixel (f/2.2)
No. of Rear Cameras223
Front camera20-megapixel32-megapixel50-megapixel (f/2)
No. of Front Cameras111
Rear flash-YesYes
Lens Type (Second Rear Camera)-Ultra Wide-Angle-
Rear autofocus--Yes
Pop-Up Camera--No
Front flash--No
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 16Android 16Android 16
SkinHyperOS 3OriginOS 6OriginOS 6
CONNECTIVITY
BluetoothYesYes, v 6.00Yes, v 5.40
USB Type-CYesYesYes
Active 4G on both SIM cardsYesYesYes
Wi-Fi 7-Yes-
USB OTG-Yes-
Number of SIMs-22
NFC--Yes
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
SIM 1
SIM Type-Nano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-YesYes
5G-YesYes
SIM 2
SIM Type-Nano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTE-YesYes
5G-YesYes
SENSORS
In-Display Fingerprint Sensor-Yes-
Compass/ Magnetometer-YesYes
Proximity sensor-YesYes
Accelerometer-YesYes
Ambient light sensor-YesYes
Gyroscope-Yes-
Fingerprint sensor--Yes
Temperature sensor--Yes
Comments

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Further reading: Poco X8 Pro Max, iQOO 15R, Vivo V70 Elite, Poco X8 Pro Max vs iQOO 15R vs Vivo V70 Elite, Poco X8 Pro Max Price in India, iQOO 15R Price in India, Vivo V70 Elite Price in India, Poco X8 Pro Max Features, iQOO 15R Features, Vivo V70 Elite Features, Poco, iQOO, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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