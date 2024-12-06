Redmi is all set to launch its next-generation Note series in India. The company has already confirmed that the new Redmi Note 14 series will launch in India on December 09, 2024. The new series is expected to pack a host of interesting features and specifications. Multiple reports suggest that the brand could unveil Redmi Note 14 Pro+, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 smartphones during the launch event. Moreover, the brand is reported to launch the Redmi Buds 6 and an outdoor speaker during the launch event.

So, if you are wondering about the features of the upcoming Note series, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will talk about the Redmi Note 14 series's expected price in India, specifications, launch date, features, and more. So, without further ado, let's get started.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 India Launch Details

Redmi has already confirmed that it will be holding a special launch event on December 09, 2024. The company is reported to unveil the Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 during the launch event. The event will kickstart at 12:00 PM IST. One can watch the live stream of the event on the company's official YouTube channel and get real-time updates on the brand's social media handles.

Although there is no official confirmation, recent rumours and leaks suggest that the Redmi Note 14 series could start at Rs 21,999. The Redmi Note 14 price in India is expected to start at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage option and Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The top-end model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage could be priced at Rs 24,999.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro India price is expected to begin at Rs 28,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while the 8GB + 256GB option is reported to be priced at Rs. 30,999. Lastly, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is reported to be priced at Rs 34,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB model, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB option is expected to cost Rs. 36,999. The top-end model with 12GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage is said to carry a price tag of Rs. 39,999.

That said, the pricing could be lower as these are believed to be MRPs (maximum retail price) of the handsets. As far as the sale date is concerned, the new Note 14 models could be available for sale a week after the official launch.

Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Expected Features and Specifications

Starting with the flagship model, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is expected to pack some premium features and specifications. The handset will be available in three colour options: Green, Purple, and Midnight Black. The handset will come loaded with Xiaomi's Alive design language. The phone could pack a vegan leather finish in a Purple colour option and a glass back with Green and Black colour options.

The handset is also said to come with some interesting AI features. Dubbed AiMi, the AI assistant will offer features like creating reels in seconds, expanding images, magic eraser, real-time translation, and more.

Talking about specifications, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ features a 6.67-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display that offers a resolution of 1220x2712 pixels. The screen is confirmed to feature a 120Hz screen refresh rate, up to 3,000nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The device is reported to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor with Adreno 720 GPU. The model is also reported to feature up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Note 14 Pro+ is reported to pack a triple-camera setup on the rear panel. The handset might feature a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 primary sensor with OIS support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens. The handset is expected to pack a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ might feature a 6,200mAh battery with 90W fast charging support. The handset might also feature an IP68 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor, Bluetooth 5.4, WiFi 6, GPS+ GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone might measure 162.33 x 74.42 x 8.24mm and weighs 210.8 grams.

Redmi Note 14 Pro Expected Features and Specifications

The Redmi Note 14 Pro will also come loaded with some interesting features and specifications. To start with, the handset will offer a new squircle camera module at the rear panel with a vegan leather finish that looks different from the rest of the competition. Just like the Pro+ variant, the model also features a host of AI features with AiMi.

The phone is also reported to feature a similar display as found in the Redmi Note 14 Pro+. The handset is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

For optics, the Redmi Note 14 Pro might also feature a triple-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT-600 sensor. The device is also expected to pack an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the Pro model might feature a 20-megapixel sensor.

The Redmi Note 14 Pro+ might feature a 5,500mAh battery with 40W fast charging support. The handset might also feature an IP68 rating, in-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, Bluetooth 5.4, WiFi 6, GPS+ GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. The phone might measure 162.53 x 74.67 x 8.66mm and weighs 210.8 grams.

Redmi Note 14 Expected Features and Specifications

The Redmi Note 14 is also expected to feature a host of interesting features and specifications. The model will pack a sleek body with a soft, rounded camera module. The handset is reported to be available in Starry White, Phantom Blue, and Midnight Black colours.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 14 packs a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with up to 120Hz screen refresh rate. The screen offers a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels coupled with up to 2100nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The handset is reported to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra processor with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU. The phone might feature 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device is expected to be available with a dual-camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the device might pack a 16-megapixel shooter.

The Redmi Note 14 is reported to feature a 5,110mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. The handset might also feature an IP66 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor, Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi, GPS+ GLONASS, and a USB Type-C port.