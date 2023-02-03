Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • 'That’s the Reason Why We’re Investing There,’ Apple CEO Tim Cook Reveals ‘Bullish’ India Approach

'That’s the Reason Why We’re Investing There,’ Apple CEO Tim Cook Reveals ‘Bullish’ India Approach

Apple on Thursday reported revenue of $117.2 billion (roughly Rs. 9,61,775 crore) for the December quarter and set “all-time revenue” records in a number of markets.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 3 February 2023 11:11 IST
'That’s the Reason Why We’re Investing There,’ Apple CEO Tim Cook Reveals ‘Bullish’ India Approach

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple's sales for December quarter represented 5 percent decline from the same time in the previous year

Highlights
  • Apple posted its first quarterly revenue drop in nearly four years
  • Company's CFO Luca Maestri said that iPhone revenue was $65.8 billion
  • Apple opened first online store in India in 2020

Apple CEO Tim Cook has said he is “very bullish on India” and described the country as a major focus and "hugely exciting market” where the technology giant is putting a “significant amount of energy” through investments, retail and online presence.

Apple on Thursday reported revenue of $117.2 billion (roughly Rs. 9,61,775 crore) for the December quarter and set “all-time revenue” records in a number of markets, including Canada, Indonesia, Mexico, Spain, Turkey and Vietnam, along with quarterly records in Brazil and India.

The $117.2 billion revenue was down 5 percent year-over-year, from nearly $124 billion (roughly Rs. 10,20,154 crore) in December 2021 “as a result of a challenging environment.” “We actually did fairly well through COVID in India. And I'm even more bullish now on the other side of it, or hopefully, on the other side of it. And that's the reason why we're investing there. We're bringing retail there and bringing the online store there and putting a significant amount of energy there. I'm very bullish on India,” Cook said at an earnings call after Apple reported financial results for its fiscal 2023 first quarter ended December 31, 2022.

He was responding to a question on Apple's plans for India as the market emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Responding to another question on Apple making strides in India, Cook said “looking at the business in India, we set a quarterly revenue record and grew very strong double digits year-over-year.

“And so we feel very good about how we performed, and that was — that's despite the headwinds that we've talked about,” Cook said, adding that “taking a step back, India is a hugely exciting market for us and is a major focus. We brought the online store there in 2020. We will soon bring Apple retail there." “So we're putting a lot of emphasis on the market. There's been a lot done from financing options and trade-ins to make products more affordable and give people more options to buy. And so there's a lot going on there,” he said.

Apple Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President Luca Maestri said that iPhone revenue was $65.8 billion (roughly Rs. 5,41,340 crore) despite significant foreign exchange headwinds, supply constraints on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max and a challenging macroeconomic environment.

“In spite of these circumstances, we set all-time iPhone revenue records in Canada, Italy and Spain, and saw strong growth in several emerging markets, including all-time iPhone revenue records for India and Vietnam,” Maestri said.

Maestri added that in emerging markets, in particular, the installed base grew double digits, and Apple had record levels of switchers in India and Mexico. He said growth for the company is coming from every major product category and geographic segment, with strong double-digit increases in emerging markets such as Brazil, Mexico, India, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam.

In a statement, Cook said that during the December quarter, Apple achieved a major milestone and now has more than two billion active devices as part of its growing installed base.

"As we all continue to navigate a challenging environment, we are proud to have our best lineup of products and services ever, and as always, we remain focused on the long term and are leading with our values in everything we do,” Cook said.

Apple launched the iPad Pro (2022) and the iPad (2022) alongside the new Apple TV this week. We discuss the company's latest products, along with our review of the iPhone 14 Pro on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tim Cook, Apple, iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone
BTC, ETH Maintain Risen Values Despite Minor Losses, Stablecoins Record Profits
Featured video of the day
Tecno Phantom X2 5G First Impressions: Quirky Design and Great Specs

Related Stories

'That’s the Reason Why We’re Investing There,’ Apple CEO Tim Cook Reveals ‘Bullish’ India Approach
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Is How Netflix Plans to Stop Password Sharing
  2. Ant-Man 3 to Kartik Aaryan-led Shehzada, the 7 Biggest Movies in February
  3. OnePlus 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  4. Oppo Reno 8T 5G, Oppo Reno 8T Launched: Check Price
  5. ‘Was Expected’: No Mention of Crypto in India’s Budget Explained by Insiders
  6. OnePlus Buds Pro 2 Price Leaked Ahead of Global Launch on February 7
  7. Realme's Coca-Cola Phone Will Launch in India on This Date
  8. Fursat, an Apple Film Shot on iPhone 14 Pro, Released on YouTube: Details
  9. Twitter Has Begun Interest Payments on Elon Musk’s Buyout Bank Debt
  10. Samsung to Make Flagship Galaxy S23 Smartphones in India for Local Market
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Halts Fresh Stores Expansion; Firm Still Grasping for Success With Supermarkets, CEO Andy Jassy Says
  2. India, US, Australia, Japan to Use Machine Learning in Bid to Enhance Quad Members’ National Cyber Capabilities
  3. Moto E13 India Launch Date Set for February 8, Specifications Teased Ahead of Debut
  4. Budget 2023: Extend Camera Lens Duty Concession to Other Electronic Segments ELCINA Says
  5. Tecno Phantom V Fold Live Images Leaked, Tipped to Launch on February 28: Report
  6. OnePlus 11 5G Price in India Tipped Again, Could Go on Sale Starting February 14
  7. 'That’s the Reason Why We’re Investing There,’ Apple CEO Tim Cook Reveals ‘Bullish’ India Approach
  8. BTC, ETH Maintain Risen Values Despite Minor Losses, Stablecoins Record Profits
  9. Colin Farrell’s The Penguin Spin-Off Series Will Be Eight Episodes Long
  10. Google Parent Alphabet Posts Lower Q4 Profit Amid Increased Competition, Decline in Ad Spending
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.