Apple has announced several improvements aimed at streamlining the process of setting up Child Accounts while revamping the parental control features offered by the company. The company is also working to minimise the amount of data collected by developers while verifying the ages of app users. Apple says it will introduce additional age categories for ratings, to offer more precise categorisation for apps designed for younger users. The Cupertino company will also require developers to declare if their apps include user generated content, ads, or parental controls.

Apple to Introduce Declared Age Range API to Minimise Sensitive Data Collection

In a document published by Apple, the company says that it is preparing to simplify the process of setting up Child Accounts that can be used by children under the age of 13. Apple also says that child-friendly safety settings will be enabled by default on these accounts, if parents do not complete the setup process.

A new Declared Age Range API will also be made available to developers, allowing them to provide users with access to age-appropriate content while preserving user privacy. This privacy-focused API allows parents to share an "age range" of their children with developers, instead of providing their date of birth.

The company says that a "limited subset" of developers will be able to continue collecting government-issued ID or other relevant personal data from users in compliance with regional obligations.

Parents will be able to provide consent for using the App Store using Face ID (or Touch ID) instead of providing their credit card information for younger users with Child Accounts, according to the document. Parents will also be able to adjust age ranges for their children to grant or restrict access to apps or features via the App Store.

Apple will also make it easier for developers to categorise their apps based on ages, with additional age ratings. Later this year, the company will allow developers to set the age limit to their apps to 13+, 16+, or 18+, which will offer a wider range of controls. Apple currently offers 4+, 9+, 12+, and 17+ age ratings, and younger children cannot access apps or content with an age rating for older users.

Meanwhile, developers will have to inform users — possibly via the App Store — whether their app includes support features such as advertising, user generated content, or even parental controls. Apple also said that it will make accommodations for regional variations in guidelines.