Apple Issues Spyware Threat Notifications to Users in France

Apple has been alerting users targeted by spyware since 2021, and has issued four warnings this year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 12 September 2025 11:20 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

  • Apple issued new spyware threat alerts to users on September 3
  • To reduce risk of threats, users are advised to follow a few practices
  • CERT-FR recommends people to avoid clicking on suspicious links
France's information security agency has confirmed that Apple sent out a new batch of spyware threat notifications to users earlier this month. It is the fourth such warning issued to affected users this year. The Cupertino-based company has been alerting customers targeted by spyware attacks since 2021. The threats typically involve advanced surveillance tools, such as Pegasus, Predator, Graphite, and Triangulation. These tools are often used to target individuals to gain access to sensitive information. Apple's spyware threat notifications are delivered via iMessage and alert emails. Additionally, users can see it when they log into their iCloud account.

Apple Sends New Wave of Spyware Threat Notifications to Users 

France's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-FR) revealed that Apple issued new spyware threat alerts to users on September 3. This marks the fourth wave of such spyware threat alerts from Apple this year, following earlier rounds issued on March 5, April 29, and June 25.

Apple has been issuing spyware threat alerts for the past five years. The spyware tools involved, like Pegasus, Predator, Graphite, and Graphite or Triangulation, are particularly sophisticated and difficult to detect. They are typically deployed to target high-risk individuals like journalists, activists, lawyers, politicians, senior officials, and members of management committees in strategic sectors.

"Receiving a notification means that at least one of the devices linked to the iCloud account has been targeted and is potentially compromised", said the agency.

When Apple detects a spyware threat, the targeted user receives an iMessage and an alert email from threat-notifications@email.apple.com or threat-notifications@apple.com. Additionally, an alert will be displayed while logging into their iCloud account. The time lag between the attempted compromise and the notification can vary.

The agency advises that users who receive Apple's spyware threat alert via iMessage from verified Apple addresses immediately contact CERT-FR for technical support, keep the original email notification from Apple as evidence and avoid making any changes to the equipment.

To reduce the risk of such threats, both individuals and organisations are advised to follow a few practices, like updating devices to the latest software version, enabling automatic updates, including security patches, using different devices for personal and professional uses, enabling "Lockdown Mode" to enhance the security on Apple devices, and restarting your device daily to disrupt potential spyware activity.

CERT-FR also recommends people to avoid clicking on suspicious links or attachments, use strong passwords, enable two-factor authentication and install apps only from trusted sources like the App Store.

