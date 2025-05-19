Technology News
English Edition

Coinbase Faces Multiple Lawsuits After User Data Breach: Report 

Coinbase reported a cyberattack last week and said account data of less than one percent of its users had been compromised.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 19 May 2025 20:22 IST
Coinbase Faces Multiple Lawsuits After User Data Breach: Report 

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ PiggyBank

Coinbase had said the attackers demanded $20 million in ransom 

Highlights
  • The plaintiffs have said that Coinbase failed to train its employees 
  • Coinbase is yet to respond to these lawsuits 
  • The exchange has not surrendered to the attackers' ransom demand 
Advertisement

Coinbase's troubles after a recent user data breach have intensified on the legal front over the weekend. At least six lawsuits have been filed against the US-based exchange following the cybersecurity incident, a report by CoinTelegraph claimed on Monday. The exchange, in these legal filings, has been accused of failing to protect user security and poor handling of the incident's aftermath. The filings also reportedly show that Coinbase users fear being exposed to further financial threats now that their personal details are with cyber criminals.

The lawsuits against Coinbase were filed last week, between May 15 and May 16. A majority of these have been filed in New York and at least one has been submitted at a California court, the report said, citing public records.

Coinbase Lawsuit Details

As per the report, the plaintiffs have said that Coinbase failed to train its employees adequately, which led to the data breach. The lawsuits claim that the exchange, touted among the largest in the world, did not deploy tight security measures and had put its users at further risk of fraud.

Citing the US Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER) website, the CoinTelegraph report claimed that Coinbase users said the exchange had not been prompt and detailed in providing information on the data breach. The lawsuits also criticised the exchange's delay in announcing "meaningful steps" to mitigate the situation in a timely manner.

One of the lawsuits also accuse Coinbase of “unjust enrichment”, claiming the exchange had not spent enough on its internal security systems.

Coinbase has not yet responded to the wave of lawsuits. The exchange did say last week that it was working with the SEC and other relevant law enforcement agencies to identify the attackers.

Neither Coinbase nor its CEO Brian Armstrong have shared new updates on the situation since May 15 when the exchange first reported the attack.

Coinbase Data Breach

Last week, Coinbase announced that malicious cyber actors had managed to obtain personal details of "less than one percent" of its users by bribing some overseas customer support agents. The cyber criminals also managed to defraud some of the users whose data had been compromised in the breach.

As per Armstrong, the attackers had reached out to the exchange claiming possession of the stolen user data and demanded a ransom of $20 million (roughly Rs. 171 crore) for not leaking the information. Armstrong said that instead of surrendering to the attackers' demand, the exchange was setting aside a reward fund of $20 million for information that leads to the attackers. In addition, the exchange vouched to reimburse users who ended up wiring funds to the attackers unsuspectingly.

Coinbase filed an 8-K filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission last week, claiming that these remediation expenses could range between $180 million (roughly Rs. 1,541 crore) and $400 million (roughly Rs. 3,426 crore). Coinbase has told the SEC that the communication from the attackers is credible, which could mean the breached user data remains in possession of the attackers.

Details including names, addresses, emails, masked social security numbers, bank account numbers, government IDs, and the account data of the impacted users have been compromised. Coinbase, however, has not disclosed the number of users impacted by the data breach.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Coinbase, Data Breach 
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Dubai's VARA Sets June 19 Deadline for Crypto Firms to Comply With Updated Activity-Based Rulebooks

Related Stories

Coinbase Faces Multiple Lawsuits After User Data Breach: Report 
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S30, S30 Pro Mini, Pad 5, TWS Air 3 Launch Date, Key Features Confirmed
  2. OnePlus 13s With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip to Launch in India on This Date
  3. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Battery and Charging Details Revealed Ahead of Debut
  4. Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design Debuts With 18-Inch Flexible Display
  5. Apple AirPods With Built-in Camera Tipped to Launch Next Year
  6. HP Launches OmniBook 5 Series AI PCs With Snapdragon X Series Chipsets
  7. Coinbase Faces Multiple Lawsuits After User Data Breach: ReportÂ 
  8. Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Tipped to Retain Galaxy S24 FE Rear Cameras
  9. iPhone 17 Air Leak Suggests Battery Capacity, Thickness and Weight
  10. Realme GT 7T Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of May 27 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei MateBook Fold Ultimate Design With 18-Inch Double-Layer Flexible OLED Display Launched: Price, Features
  2. Huawei Nova 14 Ultra, Nova 14 Pro, Nova 14 With 5,500mAh Battery, 100W Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Coinbase Faces Multiple Lawsuits After User Data Breach: Report 
  4. Dubai's VARA Sets June 19 Deadline for Crypto Firms to Comply With Updated Activity-Based Rulebooks
  5. Acer AI TransBuds With Ear-Hook Design Unveiled at Computex 2025
  6. Nintendo Switch 2 to Support Text-to-Speech in GameChat, VRR Support Limited to Handheld Mode
  7. Honor 400 Series China Launch Date Revealed; Confirmed to Offer Battery Upgrade Over Predecessors
  8. Xiaomi to Launch 'Tesla-Challenging' YU7 on Thursday
  9. Acer FreeSense Ring With AI-Powered Health Tracking Features Unveiled in Seven Size Options
  10. Acer Swift Go 14 AI, Swift Go 16 AI Copilot+ PCs Launched at Computex 2025 Alongside Swift Edge 14 AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »