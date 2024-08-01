Technology News
iPhone SE 4 to Be Equipped With Same OLED Panel as iPhone 13: Report

Apple could reportedly reduce the manufacturing costs of the iPhone SE 4 by reusing the iPhone 13 display, while simplifying its production processes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 August 2024 18:41 IST
iPhone SE 4 to Be Equipped With Same OLED Panel as iPhone 13: Report

Photo Credit: Apple

iPhone SE 4 was speculated to sport a design similar to the iPhone XR which debuted in 2018

  • iPhone 13 was launched in 2021, a year before the third iPhone SE model
  • Apple's upcoming smartphone may reuse iPhone 13's display
  • It is reported to be powered by Apple's A18 chipset
iPhone SE 4 rumours have been swirling around for several months now, even though there's no word from Apple on plans to introduce a new affordable smartphone. The purported handset is expected to be a successor to the iPhone SE (2022) and could come with major upgrades in terms of design, processor, and battery life. A recent report suggests that Apple could use the same OLED display in the handset as the iPhone 13 but with some downgrades, which may also lower the Cupertino company's manufacturing costs.

iPhone SE 4 Display Details Leaked

The Elec reports (in Korean) that Chinese supplier BOE Technology is expected to be the first to produce displays for the rumoured iPhone SE 4. It has reportedly won the contract over Samsung due to lower costs of the panel and will contribute to 60-70 percent of the total displays sourced by Apple.

Meanwhile, LG Display could be Apple's second supplier for the handset, and the firm is reportedly expected to deliver the remaining panels. The publication states that Apple is likely to reuse the 6.1-inch Super XDR displays originally manufactured for the iPhone 13 — a measure that is speculated to help Apple reduce the manufacturing costs of the smartphone and simplify its production processes.

The report further suggests that BOE suffered production-linked issues in the past when supplying the OLED displays with the hole-punch cutout which is used in recent models like the iPhone 15. It is also reported to be struggling with the production of the iPhone 16 displays which is scheduled to launch later this year.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications (Expected)

Previous leaks also hint that the iPhone SE 4 may arrive with a radical design change, with Apple ditching its iconic smartphone design with a home button, for a more modern look inspired by its recent smartphone models. It is tipped to feature a 6.06-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate.

In terms of optics, the smartphone may be equipped with a single 48-megapixel rear camera. It is said to be powered by Apple's next generation A18 chipset, coupled with either 6GB or 8GB LPDDR5 RAM options. The handset may support Face ID instead of Touch ID, and it is expected to have a USB Type-C port, in compliance with the European Union's Digital Markets Act (DMA).

iPhone SE 4 to Be Equipped With Same OLED Panel as iPhone 13: Report
