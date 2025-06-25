Technology News
Nothing Phone 3 to Bring Animated Pixel Art Alerts via Glyph Matrix: Report

Nothing Phone 3's Glyph Matrix offers greater programmability due to its micro-LED cluster design.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 June 2025 11:01 IST
Nothing Phone 3 to Bring Animated Pixel Art Alerts via Glyph Matrix: Report

Photo Credit: Design Milk

The Glyph Matrix on the Nothing Phone 3 is said to have made space for better hardware

  • Nothing Phone 3 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  • It will get five years of OS upgrades, seven years of security patches
  • The Nothing Phone 3 may get a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
Nothing Phone 3 will be unveiled globally on July 1 alongside the Nothing Headphone 1. The company recently confirmed that the upcoming handset will ditch the Glyph Interface in favour of the new Glyph Matrix. In a recent interview, the head of design at Nothing explained why the company made the choice and what buyers can expect from the new interface. The Phone 3 is confirmed to be equipped with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

Nothing Phone 3 to Feature Animated Pixel Art Alerts Via Glyph Matrix

In to an interview with Design Milk, Adam Bates, Head of Design at Nothing, revealed that the Glyph Matrix on the Phone 3 is meant to retain the essence of the proprietary Glyph Interface while making it more efficient. 

The smaller Glyph Matrix, which appears in a circle at the top right corner of the back panel, replaces the larger LED light strips of the Glyph Interface on earlier models with a compact cluster of micro-LEDs. This new design is said to support pixel-level animations, symbolic visuals, and reactive lighting synced with sound and user actions.

Bates adds that the Glyph Matrix offers greater programmability due to its micro-LED cluster design, whereas the segmented LED strips were more limited in this regard. The upgraded design will also let users personalise lighting effects for different apps and notifications. In addition to being a design upgrade, the smaller Glyph Matrix on the Nothing Phone 3 has reportedly allowed the company to explore improved hardware layouts by freeing up internal space.

Notably, the dot-matrix panel on the Nothing Phone 3 resembles the AniMe Vision feature on the Asus ROG Phone 9 Pro.

Nothing Phone 3 Specifications

The Nothing Phone 3 is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC. The handset will receive five years of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. The Phone 3 is expected to offer three 50-megapixel cameras at the back, including a periscope telephoto and an ultrawide. The handset is said to offer a 50-megapixel selfie snapper. It will likely pack a 5,150mAh battery and a 6.7-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3, Nothing Phone 3 Design, Nothing Phone 3 Glyph Matrix, Nothing Phone 3 Launch, Nothing Phone 3 Features, Nothing
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vu Vibe DV TV With 4K QLED Screen, 88W Integrated Soundbar Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Master the Digital Future - YESminer Quantitative Trading Platform Makes Your Cryptocurrency Investment Smarter and More Efficient!

