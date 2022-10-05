Technology News
  Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications, Price Leaked Again Ahead of Imminent Launch: All Details

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications, Price Leaked Again Ahead of Imminent Launch: All Details

Pixel 7 series is confirmed to feature Google's second-generation Tensor G2 SoC.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 5 October 2022 19:44 IST
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Specifications, Price Leaked Again Ahead of Imminent Launch: All Details

Photo Credit: M Brandon Lee/ Twitter

The Pixel 7 Pro is said to feature a 6.7-inch 2K pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate

Highlights
  • Pixel 7 Pro may pack a 5,000mAh battery with wireless charging support
  • These are dual-SIM 5G smartphones that support Bluetooth v5.0
  • The Pixel 7 is said to feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup

Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are set to launch globally on Thursday and customers can pre-order both handsets in India on the same day. The upcoming Pixel 7 lineup is confirmed to feature Google's next-generation Tensor G2 SoC. Colour options of both smartphones have also been revealed by the company. Google is tipped to launch the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 at the same price as the Pixel 6 series. In addition, rumours surrounding the specifications of these two smartphones have been in abundance ahead of their debut on October 6.

A new report by WinFuture has leaked the complete specifications and starting price of the Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7. There have been several leaks related to both smartphones' specifications recently. The latest report seems to offer an in-depth look at the possible configuration of these two upcoming Google smartphones.

##Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro price (rumoured)

According to the report, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will cost EUR 649 (roughly Rs. 52,000) and EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 73,000), respectively. Previous leaks suggest that the two smartphones will cost the same as the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro when they were launched last year.

Google Pixel 7 specifications (rumoured)

The standard Google Pixel 7 smartphone is believed to sport a 6.32-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 1,400 nits of brightness. The screen is expected to feature Gorilla Glass 7 protection. Under the hood, this smartphone is said to feature a Tensor G2 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

This handset is tipped to feature a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.85 aperture and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. However, it also gets dual cameras on the front, including 10-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors, as per the report.

The Pixel 7 is said to be 155.64x73.16x8.7mm in dimensions and weigh about 195.5g. It could pack a 4,355mAh battery with wireless charging support. This is said to be dual-SIM 5G smartphone with Bluetooth v5.2 support.

Google Pixel 7 Pro specifications (rumoured)

According to the report, the Pixel 7 Pro has a 6.7-inch 2K (1,440x3,120 pixels) pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,500 nits of brightness. The display supposedly also gets Gorilla Glass 7 protection. It is said to pack a Tensor G2 SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

For optics, this smartphone is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS and autofocus. There is also a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture and a 48-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/3.5 aperture, according to the report. The Pixel 7 Pro could feature a dual-front camera, including a 10-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Pixel 7 Pro is a dual-SIM 5G smartphone that also offers Bluetooth v5.2 support. It has an IP68-rated design for great water and dust resistance. It is said to measure 162.9x76.55x8.9mm and weigh about 212g. This smartphone is likely to get a 5,000mAh battery with wireless charging support. It could come with features like stereo speakers and facial recognition, as per the report.

What do we know about the upcoming Pixel 7 and 7 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Google Pixel 7 Pro, Google Pixel 7 Pro price, Google Pixel 7 Pro specifications, Google Pixel 7, Google Pixel 7 price, Google Pixel 7 specifications, Google
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Dead Space Remake Gameplay Trailer Showcases a Talking Isaac Clark, Overhauled Visuals
Elon Musk's Twitter Turnaround: Here's How the Legal Challenges Played a Part

Comment
