Honor 200 5G series will be launched in India in the coming days. Confirming the upcoming debut of the handsets, Honor has detailed some specifications of the phones via a press invite on Friday. They will run on Honor's MagicOS 8.0 skin, which is based on Android 14. It will be offered in two colour options in the country. The Honor 200 series was previously launched in China and Europe. The global variant of Honor 200 and Honor 200 Pro are equipped with a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipsets, respectively.

Honor 200 5G series India launch date

Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G India launch date has been set for July 18, and the launch event will kick off at 12:30pm IST. The Pro model is confirmed to be offered in Black and Ocean Cyan shades, while the vanilla Honor 200 will be released in Black and Moonlight White colours. The handsets will be available for purchase on Amazon, Honor India website and leading mainline stores.

Both models will run on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14 in India. The Honor Pro 5G is confirmed to boast a 6.78-inch quad-curved screen.

While Honor hasn't detailed specification sheets for the Indian versions of Honor 200 5G series, we can expect them to offer similar features to their European counterparts.

Honor 200 series specifications, price (Expected)

The European variants of Honor 200 family feature full-HD+ (1,224 x2,700 pixels) screens. The Pro model has a 6.78-inch display and runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. The vanilla model boasts a 6.7-inch display and is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip. They flaunt triple rear camera units comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle macro camera. On the font, they feature 50-megapixel selfie cameras. They carry 5,200mAh battery units with 100W wired fast charging support. The Pro model supports 66W wireless fast charging.

The Honor 200 is priced at GBP 499.99 (roughly Rs. 53,500) in the UK, while the Honor 200 Pro is priced at GBP 699.99 (roughly Rs. 74,800). Price in India is expected to be similar to that of the European pricing.