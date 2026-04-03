Technology News
English Edition

Honor Play 80 Listed Online With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,300mAh Battery

Honor Play 80 has a 6.75-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 3 April 2026 13:03 IST
Honor Play 80 Listed Online With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,300mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Honor

Honor Play 80 runs on MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Honor Play 80 is listed on the China website revealing specifications
  • Honor Play 80 has a 13-megapixel rear camera unit
  • It is listed in three colour options
Advertisement

Honor Play 80 Pro with a 7,000mAh battery was released in China on Thursday. Shortly after the launch, Honor Play 80 was listed on the company's official Chinese website, revealing its RAM and storage configurations, colour options and key specifications. The vanilla model features a 6.75-inch display and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The Honor smartphone features a 13-megapixel rear camera setup and carries a 5,300mAh battery.

The company has not shared the price details of the Honor Play 80, but the phone is currently listed on the Honor China website in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, 6GB + 256GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage options. It will be available in Azure Sky, Lake Blue, and Inky Black Rock (translated from Chinese) shades.

Meanwhile, the Honor Play 80 Pro is currently available for purchase with an initial price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. 

Honor Play 80 Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Honor Play 80 runs on MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15 and sports a 6.75-inch full-HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT LCD panel with 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, coupled with a G57 MC2 GPU, and supports up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The onboard RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB with the RAM Turbo feature.

For optics, the Honor Play 80 has a 13-megapixel rear camera unit with an f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video chats, it has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options available on the Honor Play 80 include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, OTG, QZSS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack, among others. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, a gravity sensor, and a proximity sensor.

The Honor Play 80 packs a 5,300mAh lithium-ion polymer cell with support for 15W wired fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 65 hours of playtime on a single charge. It measures 167x77x7.89mm and weighs 186g.

Honor Play 80

Honor Play 80

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5300mAh
OS Android 15
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Honor Play 80, Honor Play 80 Specifications, Honor
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Motorola Signature, Razr 60 Ultra and More Models Now Eligible to Receive Android 17 Beta Updates
Apple Rolls Out AirTag 2 Firmware Update With Enhanced Tracking Alerts
Honor Play 80 Listed Online With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,300mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Note 60 Pro Roundup: Here's Everything That We Know So Far
#Latest Stories
  1. Rocket Lab Sends Up Test Satellites for Europe’s Next-Gen Navigation System
  2. Zootopia 2 Is Now Streaming: Know Where to Watch the Disney Cop Comedy Sequel
  3. Ek Haseen Saazish Kasak OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch the Romance Thriller
  4. Vadh 2 Streaming Now: Where to Watch Neena Gupta, Sanjay Mishra’s Crime Thriller
  5. Scientists Identify 45 Earth-Like Planets Beyond Our Solar System
  6. Euphoria Is Streaming Online: Know Where to Watch Sara Arjun's Social Thriller
  7. Valathu Vashathe Kallan Is Now Streaming: Know All About Jeethu Joseph's Crime Thriller
  8. Band Melam OTT Release: Know Where to Watch the Telugu Romantic Musical Film
  9. Microsoft Releases New AI Models That Can Generate Images, Audio and Transcribe Text
  10. Redmi K Pad 2, New Redmi Laptops Tipped to Launch Alongside Redmi K90 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »