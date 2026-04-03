Honor Play 80 Pro with a 7,000mAh battery was released in China on Thursday. Shortly after the launch, Honor Play 80 was listed on the company's official Chinese website, revealing its RAM and storage configurations, colour options and key specifications. The vanilla model features a 6.75-inch display and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. The Honor smartphone features a 13-megapixel rear camera setup and carries a 5,300mAh battery.

The company has not shared the price details of the Honor Play 80, but the phone is currently listed on the Honor China website in 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, 6GB + 256GB, and 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage options. It will be available in Azure Sky, Lake Blue, and Inky Black Rock (translated from Chinese) shades.

Meanwhile, the Honor Play 80 Pro is currently available for purchase with an initial price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Honor Play 80 Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano+Nano) Honor Play 80 runs on MagicOS 9.0 based on Android 15 and sports a 6.75-inch full-HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) TFT LCD panel with 90Hz refresh rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, coupled with a G57 MC2 GPU, and supports up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The onboard RAM can be virtually expanded up to 16GB with the RAM Turbo feature.

For optics, the Honor Play 80 has a 13-megapixel rear camera unit with an f/2.2 aperture. For selfies and video chats, it has a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture.

Connectivity options available on the Honor Play 80 include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, OTG, QZSS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm audio jack, among others. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, a gravity sensor, and a proximity sensor.

The Honor Play 80 packs a 5,300mAh lithium-ion polymer cell with support for 15W wired fast charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 65 hours of playtime on a single charge. It measures 167x77x7.89mm and weighs 186g.