Technology News

Huawei Makes Breakthrough in Design Tools Used to Create 14nm Chips: Report

Chips produced at the 14nm level are two to three generations behind leading-edge technology and were first introduced in smartphones in the mid-2010s.

By Reuters | Updated: 24 March 2023 11:11 IST
Huawei Makes Breakthrough in Design Tools Used to Create 14nm Chips: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Huawei has been the target of successive rounds of US export controls since 2019

Highlights
  • Huawei will complete testing on the tools this year
  • Huawei has developed 78 tools related to chip hardware and software
  • China is home to a handful of domestic EDA software makers

Huawei Technologies has made breakthroughs in electronic design automation (EDA) tools for chips produced at and above 14-nanometre technology, Caijing financial news magazine reported on Friday, citing a speech by a senior Huawei executive.

Huawei will complete testing on the tools this year, rotating chairman Xu Zhijun said in a speech on February 28., Caijing reported. Huawei has developed 78 tools related to chip hardware and software, the report added.

Huawei did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Chips produced at the 14nm level were first introduced in smartphones in the mid-2010s and are two to three generations behind leading-edge technology.

Huawei, a major supplier of equipment used in 5G telecommunications networks, has been the target of successive rounds of US export controls since 2019, restricting its supply of chips and chip-design tools from US companies.

Chip design companies use EDA software to produce the blueprints for chips before they are mass manufactured at fabs.

The EDA software market is dominated by three overseas firms - Cadence Design Systems and Synopsys, which are headquartered in the United States, and Mentor Graphics, which is owned by Germany's Siemens AG.

China is home to a handful of domestic EDA software makers, but experts do not consider them globally competitive.

All three overseas EDA companies fell subject to Washington's sanctions against Huawei in 2020.

When the restrictions went into effect, the company's chip design division lost access to software and updates that would enable them to design low-node processors for its smartphones, as well as access to advanced manufacturing tools at chip production fabs.

The company's smartphone division saw sales tank as a result.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei Technologies, Xu Zhijun, 5G
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Most Cryptocurrencies Rebound Despite Regulatory Crackdown
Robert Downey Jr. to Headline Vertigo Remake From Paramount Pictures: Report

Related Stories

Huawei Makes Breakthrough in Design Tools Used to Create 14nm Chips: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Crypto Fugitive Do Kwan Arrested, South Korea to Seek Extradition
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  3. ChatGPT Can Now Browse the Internet: Here's How It Works
  4. Redmi Note 12 4G With Snapdragon 685 SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy M54 5G 6,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Details
  6. Accenture Announces Plans to Cut 19,000 Jobs: Here's Why
  7. Asus ROG Phone 7 Confirmed to Launch Globally on This Date
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Debut: Details
  9. Opera Browser Brings ChatGPT Integration, AI Prompts: All Details
  10. BTC, ETH Prices Rise as Most Cryptocurrencies Record Profits
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12S and Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  2. Airtel Pips Jio in 5G Rollout Race, Expands Next-Generation Network Coverage to 500 Cities
  3. iQoo Z7x 5G Tipped to Launch in India in April; Price, Key Specifications Leaked: Report
  4. Moto G13 India Launch Date Set for March 29, to Feature MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  5. France to Use AI-Powered Surveillance During 2024 Paris Olympics Despite Warnings From Rights Groups
  6. WhatsApp Short Video Messages Feature for iOS Spotted in Development on Latest Beta: Report
  7. Mumbai Woman Loses Rs. 6.9 Lakh in Cyber Fraud After Responding to Fake Unpaid Electricity Bill Message
  8. Elden Ring Gets Long-Promised Ray Tracing Support on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X: Details
  9. Asus ROG Phone 7 Confirmed to Launch Globally on April 13: Specifications and Features
  10. OpenAI Launches Plugin Support for ChatGPT, AI Chatbot Gets Access to Live Data for the First Time
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.