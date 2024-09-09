Huawei Mate XT is scheduled to launch in China on September 10. Ahead of its official debut, the smartphone has been listed on the official online store. This listing showcases the handset's overall tri-fold design, camera module, colourway and other aspects. It also reveals the storage and RAM options the Chinese smartphone maker might offer with its upcoming smartphone. This development builds upon a previous teaser shared by the company that revealed Huawei Mate XT's back panel.

Huawei Mate XT Design, Storage Details

Huawei Mate XT was listed on the official store in a Swiss Red colourway with a dual-tone finish. Corroborating previous teasers, the smartphone appears to have an octagonal rear camera module with quad cameras and a vertical pill-shaped LED flash at the centre. It also features XMAGE branding, hinting at Huawei's self-developed imaging technology powering the handset's photographic capabilities.

The Mate XT also sports a two-fold design leveraging a dual-hinge mechanism. The back panel appears to have a vegan leather finish with “Ultimate Design” branding and the chassis of the smartphone has a gold finish. Above the left-most screen is a speaker grille with antenna bands running across the top portion of all the distinct sections.

As per the listing, the Huawei Mate XT will come in two storage variants: 16GB RAM + 512GB and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage. The pre-reservation of the smartphone commenced in China on September 7 and will continue till September 19. It is said to go on sale on September 20.

Huawei Mate XT Specifications (Expected)

Huawei Mate XT will reportedly come with a 10-inch inner display, comprising two inward screens and an outward screen. These displays are said to be joined via a dual-hinge system. Under the hood, the Huawei Mate XT may be powered by Kirin 9 series chipset, which is also speculated to power the purported Mate 70 series. The left-most screen is reported to have a hole-punch cutout for the front camera.

In addition to being the world's first mass-market tri-fold smartphone, the Huawei Mate XT is speculated to have artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.