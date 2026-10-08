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Oppo Find X10 Series Global Launch Date Confirmed; Key Features, Colour Options Revealed

Both smartphones will feature AMOLED displays with 144Hz refresh rates and MediaTek Dimensity 9600 series chipsets.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 8 October 2026 15:50 IST
Oppo Find X10 Series Global Launch Date Confirmed; Key Features, Colour Options Revealed

Photo Credit: Oppo

Both models launched in China in September

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Highlights
  • The Find X10 series will include two flagship smartphones
  • Both phones will feature AMOLED displays with 144Hz refresh rates
  • The Find X10 Pro Max will feature three 200-megapixel cameras
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Oppo is gearing up to bring its latest flagship smartphone lineup to global markets after launching the Find X10 series in China in September. The range includes the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max, with the company putting a strong focus on mobile photography and a redesigned camera system. The new phones are equipped with Oppo's latest imaging and software technologies, including the LUMO True Image Engine and ColorOS 17. The phones are expected to arrive in Indian markets soon.

Oppo Find X10 Series Global Launch Date, Design

Oppo will bring the Find X10 series to global markets on October 21, the company confirmed in a press release. The company is hosting the launch event in Mallorca, Spain, where it will introduce the Find X10 and Find X10 Pro Max. Both phones were launched in China in September. Oppo has yet to share details on global pricing and availability, which it expects to announce at the launch event.

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The Oppo Find X10 series features a glass rear panel that flows into the camera module. Oppo calls it a Borderless Design, with the camera area integrated into the rear panel rather than treated as a separate element.

In global markets, the standard Find X10 will be available in Glacier Blue, Glow Coral and Mist Grey shades, while the Find X10 Pro Max will come in Titanium Grey and Luna White colourways. The Luna White model of the Pro Max variant has a matte silver camera module with a dual-flash setup and Hasselblad accent ring. The rear panel has a two-tone finish with a subtle fabric-like pattern, the company added.

Oppo Find X10, Find X10 Pro Max Specifications and Features

Oppo has confirmed that the global variants of the Find X10 series will get full-HD+ AMOLED displays with up to a 144Hz refresh rate. The Find X10 will feature a 6.59-inch panel with a 1272x2768 resolution, while the Find X10 Pro Max will get a 6.78-inch display with a 1272x2772 resolution. Both screens will support up to 2,000 nits peak brightness, up to 288Hz touch sampling and 1.07 billion colours.

The global Oppo Find X10 version will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9600M SoC, while the Find X10 Pro Max will use the 2nm MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chipset. Both phones will be available with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. They will run Android 17-based ColorOS 17. They will also support AI Mind Pilot with Agent Mode, which can work with files and photos stored on the phone to handle tasks using a single prompt.

For cameras, Oppo's Find X10 global model will feature a 200-megapixel main camera with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 200-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 2.8x optical zoom. Meanwhile, rhe Find X10 Pro Max will get three 200-megapixel rear cameras, comprising a main camera with OIS, a 124-degree ultra-wide camera and a telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom. Both models will have 50-megapixel front cameras.

The global variants will also use Oppo's LUMO True Image Engine for image processing and offer Hasselblad-tuned camera features. The Find X10 Pro Max will support 4K video recording at 120fps and 8K recording at 30fps across all three rear cameras. On the Find X10, these recording options will be available on its two 200-megapixel cameras. Both phones will support Open Gate Capture, which uses the full sensor area and lets users crop or reframe footage later.

For connectivity, both Oppo Find X10 series phones will support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth and USB Type-C. They will also support GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BeiDou, QZSS and NavIC. Other features will include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

The global variants of the Oppo Find X10 series will pack 8,000mAh silicon-carbon batteries with support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. Oppo says the batteries will retain more than 80 percent of their capacity after five years of typical use. In select markets, the phones will instead get 7,150mAh batteries. Both models will also carry IP66, IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

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Further reading: Oppo, Oppo Find X10, Oppo Find X10 Pro Max, Oppo Find X10 Series, Oppo Find X10 Series Global Launch
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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