iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were unveiled in a Yellow colour variant earlier this week. Apple added the new colour option to the five original variants that were announced for the smartphones at the time of their launch in September. The company has now started the pre-booking for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 yellow variant from March 10, while it can be purchased from March 14. Both the iPhone 14 models will be available on Apple India site, Amazon, Flipkart as well as retail stores.

Apple introduced the new colour variant for its iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus smartphones on March 7. The yellow colour option for the smartphones has now been added to the already existing five colour variations. However, the company has not announced any new colour options for the high-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus yellow variant price, availability

According to the Apple India site, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow colour will be available for purchase starting March 14. Meanwhile, the company has already began the pre-sale booking for both the smartphones. While the pricing for iPhone 14 in yellow variant starts at Rs. 79,990, the iPhone 14 Plus comes at the starting price of Rs. 89,990.

Redington India, one of Apple's distributors, has announced to sell the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus yellow variant bundled with several discount offers. Interested buyers can get benefits worth Rs. 15,000 with store discounts, instant cashback and exchanging their old iPhones. The smartphone can also be purchased from Apple India site. Meanwhile, Amazon and Flipkart are also offering discount on the purchase of both the smartphones.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus specifications

The specifications of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in yellow variant are similar to the other colour options. The iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, powered by Apple's A15 Bionic SoC. The base variant runs iOS 16 out-of-the-box. It comes packed with a dual rear camera unit which gets a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel, along with a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera.

On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch display. This smartphone also packs Apple's A15 Bionic SoC, along with iOS 16 out-of-the-box. The optics are similar to the iPhone 14 model.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.