Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Yellow Variant Now Available for Pre Booking With Discounts Upto Rs. 15,000

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Yellow Variant Now Available for Pre-Booking With Discounts Upto Rs. 15,000

iPhone 14 pricing for yellow variant starts at Rs. 79,990, whereas the iPhone 14 Plus comes at the starting price of Rs. 89,990.

Written by Richa Sharma | Updated: 11 March 2023 15:18 IST
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Yellow Variant Now Available for Pre-Booking With Discounts Upto Rs. 15,000

Photo Credit: Apple India

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow colour will be available for purchase starting March 14

Highlights
  • iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display
  • Amazon, Flipkart are offering discount on purchase of both smartphones
  • Colour upgrade not announced for iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were unveiled in a Yellow colour variant earlier this week. Apple added the new colour option to the five original variants that were announced for the smartphones at the time of their launch in September. The company has now started the pre-booking for iPhone 14, iPhone 14 yellow variant from March 10, while it can be purchased from March 14. Both the iPhone 14 models will be available on Apple India site, Amazon, Flipkart as well as retail stores.

Apple introduced the new colour variant for its iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus smartphones on March 7. The yellow colour option for the smartphones has now been added to the already existing five colour variations. However, the company has not announced any new colour options for the high-end iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus yellow variant price, availability

According to the Apple India site, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow colour will be available for purchase starting March 14. Meanwhile, the company has already began the pre-sale booking for both the smartphones. While the pricing for iPhone 14 in yellow variant starts at Rs. 79,990, the iPhone 14 Plus comes at the starting price of Rs. 89,990.

Redington India, one of Apple's distributors, has announced to sell the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus yellow variant bundled with several discount offers. Interested buyers can get benefits worth Rs. 15,000 with store discounts, instant cashback and exchanging their old iPhones. The smartphone can also be purchased from Apple India site. Meanwhile, Amazon and Flipkart are also offering discount on the purchase of both the smartphones.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus specifications

The specifications of iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus in yellow variant are similar to the other colour options. The iPhone 14 sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, powered by Apple's A15 Bionic SoC. The base variant runs iOS 16 out-of-the-box. It comes packed with a dual rear camera unit which gets a 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel, along with a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera.

On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch display. This smartphone also packs Apple's A15 Bionic SoC, along with iOS 16 out-of-the-box. The optics are similar to the iPhone 14 model.

 

From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Same SoC as iPhone 13 series
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Plus review
Display 6.68-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1284x2778 pixels
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, Apple India, iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Yellow
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
Infosys President Mohit Joshi Resigns From Post; to Join Tech Mahindra as CEO, MD
Featured video of the day
More Action from MWC 2023

Related Stories

iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Yellow Variant Now Available for Pre-Booking With Discounts Upto Rs. 15,000
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Yellow Variant Can Be Pre-Booked at This Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G to Launch on This Date
  3. Moto G73 5G First Impressions: Focussing on 5G
  4. Apple Watch Series 8 Can Be Purchased for Rs. 25,000 During This Sale
  5. Pixel 7a Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Likely Google I/O 2023 Launch
  6. Moto G73 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC Debuts in India At This Price
  7. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  8. F1 TV App and Pro Subscription in India: Should You Get It?
  9. This iPhone Model Became the Best-Selling Smartphone in 2022: Counterpoint
  10. Former Infosys President Mohit Joshi to join Tech Mahindra as CEO, MD
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Yellow Variant Now Available for Pre-Booking With Discounts Upto Rs. 15,000
  2. Infosys President Mohit Joshi Resigns From Post; to Join Tech Mahindra as CEO, MD
  3. Apple HomePod With 7-Inch Display Likely to Launch in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Facebook Parent Meta Plans Additional Layoffs in Coming Weeks: Report
  5. TikTok Now Banned From Work Phones in Belgium Citing Security Risk
  6. Google to Stop Limited Censorship for User Search in Canada From This Week
  7. Government Holds First Public Consultation Meeting on Proposed Digital India Act: Details
  8. iQoo Z7 5G India Price, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of March 21 Launch
  9. Girl With 'AI Earrings' in Dutch Museum Sparks Fierce Art Controversy Over Use of Artificial Intelligence
  10. Oppo Find X6 Pro Tipped to Not Launch Outside of China Unlike Xiaomi 13 Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.