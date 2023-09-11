iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max details have been leaked in a new report, shortly before the company's September launch event titled 'Wonderlust'. Several details of the company's upcoming iPhone 15 series of smartphones have surfaced online over the past couple of months, such as the colour options for the regular and Pro models, as well as their internal specifications. Now, the weight and measurements of the upcoming iPhone 15 lineup has been revealed, giving us an idea of what to expect from the company's next handsets.

A MacRumors report, citing unnamed sources, claims that the iPhone 15 will measure 147.6x71.6x7.8mm and weigh 171g. These measurements are nearly identical to the iPhone 14, which measures 146.7x71.5x7.8mm and weighed 172g — the upcoming model is expected to weigh one gram less than its predecessor. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will also use the same 6013 T6 aluminium material for the chassis, just like the 2022 model, as per the report.

On the other hand, the difference in weight for the Pro models might be more significant. According to the report, the iPhone 15 Pro will measure 146.6x70.6x8.25mm and weigh 188g — the dimensions of last year's iPhone 14 Pro were 147.5x71.5x7.85mm and the handset weighed 206g. While the new model appears to be thicker, its weight is claimed to have dropped by 8.73 percent.

Similarly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max that was unveiled last year measured 160.7x77.6x7.85mm and weighed 240g, but its successor is claimed to weigh 221g and measure 159.9x76.7x8.25mm. This suggests that Apple's top-of-the-line model will be 7.91 percent lighter than the Pro Max model launched at Apple's 'Far Out' event in September 2022.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models are tipped to feature a titanium chassis instead of the stainless steel material used on last year's handsets. As a result, the smartphones are expected to be lighter and more durable this year. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are expected to feature the same aluminium chassis, which suggests that the weight of these smartphones are unlikely to change by a considerable amount.

Last month, it was predicted that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would weigh 191g and 221g, respectively, due to the rumoured switch to a titanium chassis. While the reduction in weight is minimal and the Pro variants will still be heavier than the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the lighter chassis could offset the weight of a protective case on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

