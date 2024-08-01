Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone 16 Pro Colours Options Showcased in New Leak, Image Suggests Darker Titanium Black Finish

iPhone 16 Pro Colours Options Showcased in New Leak, Image Suggests Darker Titanium Black Finish

Apart from Black Titanium, the iPhone 16 Pro models were also shown in White Titanium and Natural Titanium colours.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 August 2024 18:35 IST
iPhone 16 Pro Colours Options Showcased in New Leak, Image Suggests Darker Titanium Black Finish

Photo Credit: X/SonnyDickson

Apple introduced a new Blue Titanium colourway with the iPhone 15 Pro models last year

Highlights
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max was allegedly shown in the leaked image
  • A Rose Titanium colour variant was also reported for iPhone 16 Pro models
  • Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 series in September
Advertisement

iPhone 16 series launch is still far away, but new leaks and rumours about Apple's next line of iPhones are surfacing almost every other day. A new leak has now revealed three of the colour options for the iPhone 16 Pro models. A fourth Rose Titanium colour option was also reported earlier, but it was not visible in the latest leak. While no launch date is known at the moment, the iPhone 16 series is expected to be introduced in either September or October.

iPhone 16 Pro Colour Options Leaked

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), tech reviewer Sonny Dickson posted an image which appears to be of the iPhone 16 Pro Max model. The smartphones were shown in three colour variants, which could be Black Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium. These colour options were also available with the iPhone 15 Pro model.

Based on the image, the Titanium Black colour option appears to be much darker than the Black Titanium variant in the 15 Pro models. It is possible that Apple tweaked the colour to make it darker. However, it could also be a lighting issue while clicking the picture. The Natural Titanium and White Titanium look similar to their predecessors.

Interestingly, a fourth colourway has also been reported for the iPhone 16 Pro model. As per the report, the Blue Titanium colour option could be ditched in favour of a Rose Titanium colourway, which is a light pink finish. Both of these rumours corroborate a previous claim by supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said that iPhone 16 Pro models will be available in Black Titanium, Natural Titanium, Rose Titanium, and White Titanium.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models will reportedly feature the same colourways as the iPhone 15 series, with only the yellow variant being speculated to be replaced with a white colour option.

Separately, the iPhone 16 Pro model is also rumoured to get a display size upgrade from 6.1-inch to 6.27-inch. It could also get a 20 percent increase in brightness and may arrive with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, Apple, iPhone
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Spotify Brings Back Expanded Lyrics Feature for Free Users but With a Monthly Limit: Report
Reddit Acquires Generative AI Startup Memorable AI

Related Stories

iPhone 16 Pro Colours Options Showcased in New Leak, Image Suggests Darker Titanium Black Finish
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Poco M6 Plus 5G With 108-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India
  2. Motorola Edge 50 With 50-Megapixel Camera, MIL-810H Rating Debuts in India
  3. Vu Vibe QLED TV With Integrated Soundbar Launched in India: See Price
  4. Google Pixel 9 Series May Not Get Latest Android 15 at Launch
  5. Reddit Acquires Generative AI Startup Memorable AI
  6. iPhone 16 Pro Could Be Launched in These Colour Options
#Latest Stories
  1. OpenAI Says It's 'Dedicated' to Making Sure Its AI Tools Don’t Cause Harm in Letter to US Lawmakers
  2. iPhone SE 4 to Be Equipped With Same OLED Panel as iPhone 13: Report
  3. Reddit Acquires Generative AI Startup Memorable AI
  4. iPhone 16 Pro Colours Options Showcased in New Leak, Image Suggests Darker Titanium Black Finish
  5. Spotify Brings Back Expanded Lyrics Feature for Free Users but With a Monthly Limit: Report
  6. Qualcomm Reportedly Plans to Announce New Snapdragon X Series Chipsets in September
  7. Poco M6 Plus 5G With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE SoC, 108-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Dell Latitude 7455 Copilot+ AI PC With Snapdragon X-Series Chips Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. PS Plus Monthly Games for August Include Lego Star Wars, Five Nights at Freddy’s and Ender Lilies
  10. Google Search Updates Content Removal and Ranking System to Combat Explicit Deepfakes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »