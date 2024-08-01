iPhone 16 series launch is still far away, but new leaks and rumours about Apple's next line of iPhones are surfacing almost every other day. A new leak has now revealed three of the colour options for the iPhone 16 Pro models. A fourth Rose Titanium colour option was also reported earlier, but it was not visible in the latest leak. While no launch date is known at the moment, the iPhone 16 series is expected to be introduced in either September or October.

iPhone 16 Pro Colour Options Leaked

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), tech reviewer Sonny Dickson posted an image which appears to be of the iPhone 16 Pro Max model. The smartphones were shown in three colour variants, which could be Black Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium. These colour options were also available with the iPhone 15 Pro model.

Based on the image, the Titanium Black colour option appears to be much darker than the Black Titanium variant in the 15 Pro models. It is possible that Apple tweaked the colour to make it darker. However, it could also be a lighting issue while clicking the picture. The Natural Titanium and White Titanium look similar to their predecessors.

Interestingly, a fourth colourway has also been reported for the iPhone 16 Pro model. As per the report, the Blue Titanium colour option could be ditched in favour of a Rose Titanium colourway, which is a light pink finish. Both of these rumours corroborate a previous claim by supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said that iPhone 16 Pro models will be available in Black Titanium, Natural Titanium, Rose Titanium, and White Titanium.

On the other hand, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models will reportedly feature the same colourways as the iPhone 15 series, with only the yellow variant being speculated to be replaced with a white colour option.

Separately, the iPhone 16 Pro model is also rumoured to get a display size upgrade from 6.1-inch to 6.27-inch. It could also get a 20 percent increase in brightness and may arrive with a peak brightness of 1,200 nits.