Apple's affordable phone — the iPhone SE — is expected to get an upgrade soon. The iPhone SE 4 is likely to come early next year as a refresh of the iPhone SE (2022). Apple hasn't mentioned whether it plans to launch a new iPhone SE model moving forward, but a new leak coming out of Korea gives us an insight into the price details of the phone. The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a similar design as the base iPhone 14. It could ship with a 6.1-inch OLED display, FaceID, and an A18 chip.

iPhone SE 4: Rumored Price

A new post by the South Korean blog Naver citing sources states that the iPhone SE 4 will be priced less than $500 (roughly Rs. 42,000). In South Korea, it is likely to cost more than KRW 8,00,000 (roughly Rs. 46,000).

Meanwhile, an earlier rumour suggested that the iPhone SE 4 will be priced between $499 (roughly Rs. 42,000) and $549 (roughly Rs. 46,000). The latest iPhone SE (2022) was launched with a starting price tag of $429 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the base 64GB model.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to ship with Apple's first in-house 5G baseband chip, which is said to increase the price tag of the phone. Apple has been using Qualcomm's modems all these years.

Besides the new 5G chip, the upcoming iPhone SE is tipped to come with a more modern design resembling the iPhone 14. It is expected to feature a 6.1-inch OLED panel and run on an A18 chip, that also powers the latest iPhone 16. The upcoming model could support Apple Intelligence features.

The iPhone SE 4 is tipped to come with a single 48-megapixel rear camera. It could feature 6GB and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM options. It is expected to feature an aluminium frame and support FaceID. The handset could support charging through a USB Type-C port.