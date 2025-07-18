iPhone 17 leaks have been growing in numbers as the rumoured launch timeline nears. There have been several leaks about the colour options of the upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max recently. Now, a new report corroborates these rumours. The new leak suggests four colourways for the iPhone 17 Pro. Apple is expected to keep the black and white classic colours for the device, complemented by two new shades.

iPhone 17 Pro Tipped to Arrive in Four Shades

Well-known leaker Majin Bu, in his latest blog, claims that the iPhone 17 Pro will be launched in Black, Dark Blue, Orange, and Silver colours. The tipster has shared renders of the phone in the rumoured colour options. The black and white shades resemble the Black Titanium and White Titanium finishes of the iPhone 16 Pro series.

The dark blue seems to be inspired by the Blue Titanium of the iPhone 15 Pro. According to the tipster, these iPhone 17 Pro colours are based on details shared by an accessory manufacturer and sources close to Apple.

Photo Credit: Majin Bu

The mock-ups of the iPhone 17 Pro in the rumoured shades show the new large camera bar design with LED flash and LiDAR sensor arranged on the right side. In addition to the four colours shown, Bu states that Apple is testing another colour, though it's unclear which device it's intended for. The tipster said that new colours are crafted to complement the aluminium frame of the iPhone 17 Pro.

The rumoured Dark Blue and Orange colour options suggest a departure from the colours offered in the iPhone 16 Pro range. The existing models were unveiled in Black Titanium, Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium colour options.

A recent report suggested five colourways — Black, Dark Blue, Gray, Orange, and White — for the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. The base iPhone 17 is tipped to be available in six shades — Black, Green, Light Blue, Purple, Steel Gray, and White, while the iPhone 17 Air is said to come in Black, Light Blue, Light Gold, and White colours.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are likely to be launched between September 8 and September 12 alongside the vanilla iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Air variants. The vanilla models are expected to carry 8GB RAM and Apple's A19 chip, while the Pro models could feature 12GB RAM and the A19 Pro chip.