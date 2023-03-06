Delhi Man Duped of Rs. 29 Lakh Over Discounted iPhone Sale on Instagram

A man from Delhi was allegedly duped of Rs. 29 lakh by unidentified people on pretext of selling iPhone on Instagram, the police said.

A case of fraud has been registered against unidentified persons on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victim.

The complainant identified as Vikas Katiyar is a resident of Ghitorni, Delhi, officials said.

The complainant Katiyar told the police, a few days back, he came on one Instagram page where he found iPhone models at discounted rates and he was tempted to buy one.

The complainant claimed, "After checking the page and to make sure that the page is genuine, he also contacted the old buyers from one another Instagram page and they confirmed that the page is genuine, they have received the phones without any issue and he can buy from there. Later on February 6, 2023, Katiyar contacted one mobile number for purchasing an iPhone."

The complainant claimed that they asked to pay 30 percent of the phone cost in advance, which was Rs. 28,000.

Post this their team contacted him from different mobile numbers demanding more money in the name of customs holding clearance and other tax issues.

The victim in his complaint claimed that in total he transferred Rs. 28,69,850 in multiple transactions in many accounts thinking that everything will be sorted, and he will get the money back with his mobile.

Vikas also said they are still demanding money to get his case settled and deliver the phone along with the refund.

The Delhi police have registered an FIR in the Cyber Police station of Southwest District. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.