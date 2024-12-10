Technology News
iPhone SE 4 Camera Details Leaked Again; Said to Get a 48-Megapixel Rear Camera

iPhone SE 2022 has a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel selfie camera.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 10 December 2024 19:38 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Apple launched third iteration of the iPhone SE in 2022 in India

Highlights
  • iPhone SE 4 is expected to go officil in March next year
  • It is rumoured to be powered by Apple's A18 chipset
  • LG Innotek started mass production of camera modules for iPhone SE 4
Apple is anticipated to announce the iPhone SE 4 in the first quarter of 2025. While there's no official word from the Cupertino giant about the iPhone SE 2022 successor yet, a new report from Korea corroborates previous leaks regarding its camera unit. The iPhone SE 4 is said to come with a 48-megapixel rear camera like the latest iPhone 16. Electronic component manufacturer LG Innotek will reportedly supply the camera modules for the front and rear cameras on the iPhone SE 4.

iPhone SE 4 Rear, Front Camera Details Tipped

Citing industry sources, ET News states that LG Innotek will supply front and rear camera modules for the iPhone SE 4. Apple will reportedly pack a 48-megapixel rear sensor and a 12-megapixel selfie camera on the new SE model. The iPhone SE (2022) has a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel selfie camera.

The latest report aligns with previous rumours about the iPhone SE 4's camera setup. It was said to pack the same main camera and front-facing camera as the iPhone 16. The upcoming affordable iPhone model may not have the ultra-wide rear sensor from the vanilla iPhone 16.

Further, the report states that LG Innotek started production of camera modules for the iPhone SE 4 at its Vietnam plant. As the phone will reportedly debut in the $400 (roughly Rs. 35,000) price range, LG Innotek is expected to use existing components rather than newly developed cameras. Apart from LG Innotek, Foxconn and Cowell Electronics are also said to supply cameras for the upcoming phone. The OLED panels could be sourced from LG Display and BOE.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to go official in Q1 next year, presumably in March. It is rumoured to be powered by Apple's A18 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM. It could feature a 6.06-inch (1,170x2,532 pixels) LTPS OLED screen with a peak brightness of 800nits. The display could offer Face ID support. It is likely to boast a 3,279mAh battery.

 

Comments

Apple, iPhone SE 4, iPhone SE 4 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
