Samsung is said to be fast-tracking the development of its next major Android operating system update. According to a report, the South Korean tech conglomerate is internally testing One UI 9, based on Android 17. The stable version of the update could reportedly be unveiled as early as July, alongside the company's next-generation foldable smartphones. It is likely to carry user interface refinements and a handful of productivity features, instead of major visual changes.

One UI 9 Internal Testing

According to a report by SammyGuru, Samsung has expanded internal testing of One UI 9 to several Galaxy devices across different product categories. The beta programme is reportedly already live for the Galaxy S26 series, while additional flagship phones and foldables are expected to join public testing in the coming weeks.

The report claims the stable version of One UI 9 will debut with Samsung's upcoming foldables, including the purported Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold Wide, and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Samsung is expected to expand the One UI 9 testing to more Galaxy smartphones, foldable phones, and tablets closer to its rollout timeline.

As of June 19, Samsung's internal servers have reportedly hosted One UI 9 test builds for the following devices:

Galaxy S series

Galaxy S26

Galaxy S26+

Galaxy S26 Ultra

Galaxy S25

Galaxy S25+

Galaxy S25 Ultra

Galaxy S24

Galaxy S24+

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy Z foldables

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (unreleased)

Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Wide) (unreleased)

Galaxy Z Flip 8 (unreleased)

Galaxy Z Fold 7

Galaxy Z Flip 7

Galaxy A series

Galaxy A57

Galaxy A56

Galaxy A34

Galaxy A18 (unreleased)

Galaxy A17

Galaxy A16

Galaxy tablets

Galaxy Tab S12+

Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S11

Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S10+

Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

In terms of changes, One UI 9 will reportedly focus more on refinement than redesign. Samsung is said to be working on smoother animations, improved readability, cleaner interface layouts, and a more streamlined user experience instead of introducing a major visual overhaul.

The update is also tipped to bring a handful of new features, including Tap to Share, which is expected to function similarly to Apple's AirDrop by enabling faster file transfers between compatible Galaxy devices.

One UI 9, however, is reportedly currently in the early stages of development. Thus, it remains to be seen whether the company may add or remove some features from the public beta builds before its stable rollout commences.

Earlier this month, Samsung expanded the beta programme to the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra in selected regions. These include India, South Korea, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Users interested in trying the software can register through the Samsung Members app.