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Samsung Reportedly Expands One UI 9 Testing to More Galaxy Devices Ahead of Stable Android 17 Rollout

Samsung is expected to expand the One UI 9 testing to more Galaxy smartphones, foldable phones, and tablets closer to its rollout timeline.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 25 June 2026 09:06 IST
Samsung Reportedly Expands One UI 9 Testing to More Galaxy Devices Ahead of Stable Android 17 Rollout

One UI 9 beta was recently expanded to the Galaxy S26 and S26+

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Highlights
  • The upcoming software update is based on Android 17
  • One UI 9 stable version is reportedly expected to launch in July
  • New Tap to Share feature could enable faster file transfers
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Samsung is said to be fast-tracking the development of its next major Android operating system update. According to a report, the South Korean tech conglomerate is internally testing One UI 9, based on Android 17. The stable version of the update could reportedly be unveiled as early as July, alongside the company's next-generation foldable smartphones. It is likely to carry user interface refinements and a handful of productivity features, instead of major visual changes.

One UI 9 Internal Testing

According to a report by SammyGuru, Samsung has expanded internal testing of One UI 9 to several Galaxy devices across different product categories. The beta programme is reportedly already live for the Galaxy S26 series, while additional flagship phones and foldables are expected to join public testing in the coming weeks.

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The report claims the stable version of One UI 9 will debut with Samsung's upcoming foldables, including the purported Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold Wide, and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Samsung is expected to expand the One UI 9 testing to more Galaxy smartphones, foldable phones, and tablets closer to its rollout timeline.

As of June 19, Samsung's internal servers have reportedly hosted One UI 9 test builds for the following devices:

Galaxy S series

  • Galaxy S26
  • Galaxy S26+
  • Galaxy S26 Ultra
  • Galaxy S25
  • Galaxy S25+
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Galaxy S24
  • Galaxy S24+
  • Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Galaxy S24 FE

Galaxy Z foldables

Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra (unreleased)
Galaxy Z Fold 8 (Wide) (unreleased)
Galaxy Z Flip 8 (unreleased)
Galaxy Z Fold 7
Galaxy Z Flip 7

Galaxy A series

  • Galaxy A57
  • Galaxy A56
  • Galaxy A34
  • Galaxy A18 (unreleased)
  • Galaxy A17
  • Galaxy A16

Galaxy tablets

  • Galaxy Tab S12+
  • Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra
  • Galaxy Tab S11
  • Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra
  • Galaxy Tab S10+
  • Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

In terms of changes, One UI 9 will reportedly focus more on refinement than redesign. Samsung is said to be working on smoother animations, improved readability, cleaner interface layouts, and a more streamlined user experience instead of introducing a major visual overhaul.

The update is also tipped to bring a handful of new features, including Tap to Share, which is expected to function similarly to Apple's AirDrop by enabling faster file transfers between compatible Galaxy devices.

One UI 9, however, is reportedly currently in the early stages of development. Thus, it remains to be seen whether the company may add or remove some features from the public beta builds before its stable rollout commences.

Earlier this month, Samsung expanded the beta programme to the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra in selected regions. These include India, South Korea, Germany, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Users interested in trying the software can register through the Samsung Members app.

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Further reading: One UI 9, Android 17, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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