iQOO 15 Key Specifications Leaked; Company Teases Telephoto Camera Performance

iQOO 15 is tipped to launch in India in November or December, after its confirmed China debut next month.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 September 2025 14:12 IST
Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO 15 will carry a Leica-tuned triple-rear camera unit

Highlights
  • iQOO 15 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  • iQOO 15 will be offered in a new colourway
  • The phone could pack a 7,000mAh battery
iQOO 15, which will succeed last year's iQOO 13 model, is scheduled to debut in China next month as the Vivo sub-brand's next flagship. Ahead of its official debut, a tipster has leaked the key specifications of the handset. The company has also shared a few camera samples, captured with the periscope and ultrawide lenses on the iQOO 15. The iQOO 15 is confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, a triple rear camera setup that includes a periscope telephoto lens with support for up to 100x digital zoom.

iQOO 15 Camera Performance, Specifications (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Vivo sub-brand has shared four camera samples, which were taken with the upcoming iQOO 15. With the images, the company showcases the performance of the phone's telephoto and ultrawide lenses. The images show a tower at different zoom levels. The company called one of the sensors the “super periscope telephoto lens” (translated from Chinese), which will offer up to 100x digital zoom.

Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) revealed the key specifications of the iQOO 15 in a post on Weibo. The handset is said to sport a 6.85-inch “Samsung straight screen” with 2K (3,168×1,440 pixels) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It could feature a “conventional large R-angle design”, too.

The tech firm has already confirmed that the phone will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC. The leaker believes that the iQOO 15 will also be equipped with a proprietary Q3 chip.

The phone could pack a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging support. It might also support wireless charging. It is said to offer “full waterproof” protection. The iQOO 15 is said to feature a dual-speaker setup and an X-axis motor.

The images of the phone recently shared by the company confirm that the phone will carry a triple-rear camera unit. Now, the tipster has revealed that the handset might feature a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back with a 1/1.5-inch sensor. It is also said to sport a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens.

A recent report suggests that the iQOO 15 will likely be unveiled in India in November or December. The Vivo sub-brand has already announced that it will launch its next flagship in China in October. The handset will be offered in a new colourway dubbed “Lingyun”, which is shown in red and silver shades.

Further reading: iQOO 15, iQOO 15 launch, iQOO 15 Specifications, iQOO 15 design, iQOO
Dhruv Raghav
