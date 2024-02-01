Xiaomi 14 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and HyperOS operating system was launched in China in October last year. Now, the Chinese electronics brand seems to be gearing up to unveil Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro in India. Xiaomi on Thursday (February 1) shared a teaser on social media to offer hints about the launch of the Xiaomi 14 series in the country without confirming the names. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to join the lineup soon. The Xiaomi 14 lineup flaunts a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup.

Xiaomi India, via its official X handle (formerly Twitter), teased its partnership with Leica. The post indirectly hints that the Xiaomi 14 series with Leica-tuned cameras could make its India debut soon. However, Xiaomi didn't confirm that it is indeed bringing the Xiaomi 14 lineup to India.

Xiaomi's ultra-premium smartphones including Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13T feature camera setups co-engineered by Leica. The smartphone maker entered into a partnership with the German camera maker back in 2022. The rumoured Xiaomi 14 Ultra is also expected to carry Leica Summilux cameras.

Last year the Xiaomi 13 Pro (Review) launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The Xiaomi 13 was launched globally in February for EUR 999 (nearly Rs. 87,600), but it did not come to the Indian market.

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro handsets were launched in China in October with a starting pricing tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000) and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,500), respectively.

The Xiaomi 14 series runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and has Xiaomi's HyperOS interface. They feature LTPO OLED displays with up to 2K resolution and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The handsets feature Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The Xiaomi 14 Pro houses a 4,880mAh battery with support for 120W charging support and 50W wireless charging support. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 14 has a 4,610mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging support, 50W wireless charging support, and 10W wireless reverse charging.

