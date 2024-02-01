Technology News

Xiaomi 14 Series May Soon Launch in India; Company Teases Leica Partnership

Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to carry Leica Summilux lenses.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 February 2024 16:42 IST
Xiaomi 14 Series May Soon Launch in India; Company Teases Leica Partnership

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 series runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro handsets were launched in China in October
  • Xiaomi 13 was never introduced in India
  • Xiaomi entered into a partnership with the German camera maker in 2022
Advertisement

Xiaomi 14 series with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and HyperOS operating system was launched in China in October last year. Now, the Chinese electronics brand seems to be gearing up to unveil Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro in India. Xiaomi on Thursday (February 1) shared a teaser on social media to offer hints about the launch of the Xiaomi 14 series in the country without confirming the names. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to join the lineup soon. The Xiaomi 14 lineup flaunts a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup.

Xiaomi India, via its official X handle (formerly Twitter), teased its partnership with Leica. The post indirectly hints that the Xiaomi 14 series with Leica-tuned cameras could make its India debut soon. However, Xiaomi didn't confirm that it is indeed bringing the Xiaomi 14 lineup to India.

Xiaomi's ultra-premium smartphones including Xiaomi 13 Pro and Xiaomi 13T feature camera setups co-engineered by Leica. The smartphone maker entered into a partnership with the German camera maker back in 2022. The rumoured Xiaomi 14 Ultra is also expected to carry Leica Summilux cameras.

Last year the Xiaomi 13 Pro (Review) launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The Xiaomi 13 was launched globally in February for EUR 999 (nearly Rs. 87,600), but it did not come to the Indian market.

Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro handsets were launched in China in October with a starting pricing tag of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000) and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,500), respectively.

The Xiaomi 14 series runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and has Xiaomi's HyperOS interface. They feature LTPO OLED displays with up to 2K resolution and 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. The handsets feature Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of storage, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The Xiaomi 14 Pro houses a 4,880mAh battery with support for 120W charging support and 50W wireless charging support. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 14 has a 4,610mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging support, 50W wireless charging support, and 10W wireless reverse charging.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Xiaomi 14 Series, Xiaomi, Leica
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Rise of the Ronin, Stellar Blade, Death Stranding 2: Everything Announced at PlayStation's State of Play
Reliance, Bodhi Tree Said to Take 60 Percent Stake in Disney India Merger

Related Stories

Xiaomi 14 Series May Soon Launch in India; Company Teases Leica Partnership
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Lava Yuva 3 Price in India, Design, Storage Details, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  2. Google Bard Advanced Confirmed to Get a Paid Subscription, to Be Powered by Gemini Ultra AI Model
  3. Xiaomi 14 Series May Soon Launch in India; Company Teases Leica Partnership
  4. Reliance, Bodhi Tree Said to Take 60 Percent Stake in Disney India Merger
  5. Threads App Sees Rise in Downloads, Competitor X Falls in Top Downloaded Apps List: Report
  6. Android 15 Could Add Auracast Feature to 'Broadcast' Audio to Nearby Devices via Bluetooth LE: Report
  7. Rise of the Ronin, Stellar Blade, Death Stranding 2: Everything Announced at PlayStation's State of Play
  8. OnePlus Open Receiving Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Build in India
  9. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on a Chat Lock Feature for Web Users
  10. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench; Key Details Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »