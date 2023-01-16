Technology News
Motorola Edge 40 Pro is expected to cost EUR 850 (roughly Rs. 75,000) at launch.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 January 2023 18:47 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is believed to be a rebranded version of the Moto X40 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 40 Pro may get a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display
  • It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  • The Motorola Edge 40 Pro said to offer support for 125W fast charging

Motorola recently launched the Moto X40 in China. The company is now expected to bring this smartphone to the global markets, where it could be called the Motorola Edge 40 Pro (the Motorola Edge+ (2023) in the US). A new report has shed some light on the possible pricing, configuration, and colour details of this smartphone. This flagship offering will most likely succeed the Motorola Edge 30 Pro, which debuted in India in February 2022. The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is expected to feature similar specifications as the Moto X40.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro pricing (expected)

According to a report by Appuals, the Motorola Edge 40 Pro will arrive globally with only a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. This Motorola smartphone is expected to be priced at EUR 850 (roughly Rs. 75,000). It is said to come in Black and Blue colours. To recall, the Moto X40 was launched in China with four configurations.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro specifications (expected)

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is believed to be a rebadged version of the Moto X40. Hence, it is likely to offer similar specifications as the latter variant. It could feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ curved AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. This Motorola smartphone may pack Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship chipset.

Just like the Moto X40, it could boast a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup with optical image stabilisation support. The Motorola Edge 40 Pro is believed to also feature a 60-megapixel front-facing camera housed in a centrally-aligned hole-punch slot. It is expected to pack a 4,600mAh battery with support for 125W wired fast charging. Additionally, this smartphone could also offer support for 15W wireless charging and 15W reverse charging.

It could be a dual-SIM 5G smartphone, which is likely to also support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.3 wireless connectivity. The Motorola Edge 40 Pro may run on the Android 13-based MyUI 5.0. This smartphone may also borrow the 11-layer cooling system from the Moto X40.

Motorola Edge 40 Pro, Motorola Edge 40 Pro price, Motorola Edge 40 Pro specifications, Motorola
