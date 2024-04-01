Technology News

Motorola Edge 50 Pro European Price Leaked Ahead of India Debut

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is tipped to cost Rs. 44,999 in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2024 13:32 IST
Motorola Edge 50 Pro European Price Leaked Ahead of India Debut

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 50 Pro is confirmed to pack an optical in-display fingerprint scanner

Highlights
  • Motorola will launch the Edge 50 Pro on April 3
  • The phone features a 144Hz display
  • Motorola Edge 50 Pro is set to go on sale via Flipkart
Advertisement

Motorola is gearing up to announce its next mid-range flagship — Motorola Edge 50 Pro — on April 3 in India. Just days before the official launch, a tipster has suggested the smartphone's European pricing. Motorola has already teased a few specifications of the new Edge series phone through its social media handles and a Flipkart landing page. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is confirmed to run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. It will sport a 6.7-inch pOLED display with support for 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. 

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) spotted the Motorola Edge 50 Pro on an Italian retail website. As per the screenshot of the listing shared by the tipster on X, the handset will be priced at EUR 864 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. The predecessor —Motorola Edge 40 Pro — was launched in April last year with a price tag of EUR 899.99 (roughly Rs. 80,500) for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The tipster earlier claimed that the Indian variant will be priced at Rs. 44,999 for the same RAM and storage model.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro will launch in India on April 3. It is set to go on sale via Flipkart. Both Flipkart and Motorola India are teasing the specifications and design of the handset. It is confirmed to be available in black, purple, and white shades.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC is confirmed to power the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. It will sport a 6.7-inch pOLED display with support for 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 2,000 nits peak brightness. The display is teased to offer HDR10+ certification and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is confirmed to pack an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. It will boast an AI-backed triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel 2μm AI-powered primary camera, an ultra-wide camera with 50x hybrid zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. It will offer an IP68 rated build as well.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 50 Pro, Motorola Edge 50 Pro Price, Motorola Edge 50 Pro Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
GTA 5 Could Unofficially Be Ported to Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux, Leak Shows
Bitcoin Steps into April with Small Gains, Altcoins See Slight Relief from Volatility

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 50 Pro European Price Leaked Ahead of India Debut
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest These Design Changes
  2. Redmi Turbo 3 to Launch in April With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  3. Realme 12+: A Plus All Around
  4. Motorola Edge 50 Pro European Price Leaked Ahead of India Debut
  5. NDTV Gadgets360 Award Winners: Check out the Categories and Winners
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra Exists, but May Not Be Available in All Markets: Report
  2. Xiaomi SU7 Buyers Could Face Waits of 4-7 Months for Deliveries Amid Strong Demand
  3. PhonePe Announces UPI Services in UAE for Travelling Indian Users: Know All Details
  4. Motorola Edge 50 Pro European Price Leaked Ahead of India Debut
  5. Redmi A3x Tipped to Launch in India Soon; Spotted on Several Certification Sites
  6. Google Announces Generative AI Model to Mitigate the Uncertainty in Weather Forecasting
  7. Bitcoin Steps into April with Small Gains, Altcoins See Slight Relief from Volatility
  8. GTA 5 Could Unofficially Be Ported to Android, Nintendo Switch and Linux, Leak Shows
  9. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest Major Design Changes, Could Get Notch, Action Button, More
  10. Redmi Turbo 3 Moniker Confirmed; to Launch in April With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »