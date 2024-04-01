Motorola Edge 50 Pro European Price Leaked Ahead of India Debut

Motorola is gearing up to announce its next mid-range flagship — Motorola Edge 50 Pro — on April 3 in India. Just days before the official launch, a tipster has suggested the smartphone's European pricing. Motorola has already teased a few specifications of the new Edge series phone through its social media handles and a Flipkart landing page. The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is confirmed to run on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. It will sport a 6.7-inch pOLED display with support for 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) spotted the Motorola Edge 50 Pro on an Italian retail website. As per the screenshot of the listing shared by the tipster on X, the handset will be priced at EUR 864 (roughly Rs. 77,000) for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant. The predecessor —Motorola Edge 40 Pro — was launched in April last year with a price tag of EUR 899.99 (roughly Rs. 80,500) for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The tipster earlier claimed that the Indian variant will be priced at Rs. 44,999 for the same RAM and storage model.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro will launch in India on April 3. It is set to go on sale via Flipkart. Both Flipkart and Motorola India are teasing the specifications and design of the handset. It is confirmed to be available in black, purple, and white shades.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC is confirmed to power the Motorola Edge 50 Pro. It will sport a 6.7-inch pOLED display with support for 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and 2,000 nits peak brightness. The display is teased to offer HDR10+ certification and 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 coating.

The Motorola Edge 50 Pro is confirmed to pack an optical in-display fingerprint scanner. It will boast an AI-backed triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel 2μm AI-powered primary camera, an ultra-wide camera with 50x hybrid zoom, and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens. It will offer an IP68 rated build as well.

