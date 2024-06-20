Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is expected to come in new colourways, according to a tipster on social media. The smartphone is set to launch in China, alongside the standard Motorola Razr 50, on June 25, the company confirmed in a Weibo post a few days ago. However, it is expected to make its global debut in July. Ahead of its launch, new colourways of the smartphone have appeared on social media, along with details about its water resistance capabilities.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra new colour options

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster @MysteryLupin shared a couple of images showing the smartphone's various colour options. As per the snapshots, it could be offered in as many as six colourways. These include black, blue, beige, green, orange, and Peach Fuzz (Pantone colour of the year).

In another social media post, the same tipster shared an alleged official video from the company advertising the phone's various aspects, including its water resistance capabilities. As per the claims, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra may come with an IPX8 rating, meaning it could survive in water up to a depth of 1.5m for up to 30 minutes.

The same video also hints at several other colour options for the smartphone, including pink and purple. However, it is not yet known if all the colourways are of the same variant.

The video also advertises the Razr 50 Ultra's camera capabilities, mentioning an AI-powered camera system and a Telephoto Zoom feature. Its design was also teased, with the company allegedly calling it a smartphone with “the largest, most intelligent display”.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra price, specifications (expected)

Notably, the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra will launch in the US market as the Razr+ 2024. Its price and specifications were recently leaked online. The smartphone may be priced at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1.07,300) for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration.

Meanwhile, some key specifications of the handset have also been tipped. It could sport a 6.9-inch OLED display and a 3.6-inch cover display. Under the hood, it may be powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB in-built storage.

In terms of optics, it is expected to feature a dual-camera setup at the back comprising a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel 2x telephoto sensor. On the front, it could have a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra may be backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging via USB Type-C.

