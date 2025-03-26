Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Project Announced; Phone Said to Launch Later This Year

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Project Announced; Phone Said to Launch Later This Year

Winners of Nothing's Community Edition Project will get a cash prize of GBP 1,000 (roughly Rs. 1,10,000).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 March 2025 19:33 IST
Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Project Announced; Phone Said to Launch Later This Year

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition was launched in India in October

Highlights
  • Nothing will co-design Phone 3a with its community members
  • Brand launched only 1,000 units of Phone 2a Plus Community Edition
  • The company started this initiative in March last year
Advertisement

Nothing has announced the second edition of its Community Edition Project for the Phone 3a. The UK brand will conduct the project in four stages, and participants can submit their ideas starting today. Nothing will take ideas about the hardware design, accessory design, wallpaper design, and marketing campaign from the Nothing community in different stages to launch a special version of Nothing Phone 3a. The winners of each brief will have the chance to collaborate directly with the Nothing team to help bring their creations to life. The company started this initiative in March last year.

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Project Announced

Through a press release, Nothing announced the Phone 3a Community Edition Project. Interested users can submit their ideas to design the new version of Phone 3a from March 26 till April 23, and winners will get the chance to work directly with the Nothing team.

Just like last year, the Nothing Community Edition Project will be conducted in four stages, starting with hardware design. It will be followed by accessory design, software design and marketing campaigns. The hardware design allows participants to collaborate with Nothing's team to bring their concepts about Phone 3a to life, while accessory design involves the creation of an exclusive collectable or accessory to ship with the Phone 3a Community Edition.

Software design includes wallpaper design, widgets, and in the marketing campaign stage, the brand will adopt ideas from the community about the marketing of the special edition phone. The winners are confirmed to receive a cash prize of GBP 1,000 (roughly Rs. 1,10,000).

Nothing began its Community Edition Project in March 2024 and introduced the Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition smartphone in October last year as the brand's first co-creation initiative with the Nothing Community. The handset has a glow-in-the-dark design, and only 1,000 units were made available for purchase.

The price of Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition is set at Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The Phone 3a Community Edition will be launched later this year. 

 

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Fun and engaging software
  • Variety of cameras
  • Good daylight cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light video needs work
  • IP rating could have been better
  • Does not support HDR10+ video streaming
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 17 Air Thinness Compared With iPhone 17 Pro in Leaked Image

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Project Announced; Phone Said to Launch Later This Year
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. IPL 2025 Live Streaming for Free: How to Watch RR vs KKR IPL Match Online?
  2. Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Launch in April; Could Arrive With Vivo X200s
  3. Vivo T4 5G Set to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Flipkart
  4. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra, Edge 60 and Edge 60 Pro Price Leaked Online
  5. Nothing Adds Camera Capture Feature to Phone 3a's Essential Space
  6. Tecno Camon 40 Series to Get 3 Years of OS, 5 Years of Security Updates
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Get Triple Rear Cameras, Larger Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Character AI Introduces Parental Insights Feature, Provides Information About Teenagers’ In-App Activities
  2. Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Project Announced; Phone Said to Launch Later This Year
  3. Realme GT 7 Launch Timeline, Key Features Surface Online; Realme GT 8 Pro Specifications Tipped
  4. iPhone 17 Air Thinness Compared With iPhone 17 Pro in Leaked Image
  5. CME Group Using Google Cloud’s Blockchain for Next-Gen Derivatives Exchange Upgrades
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Dummy Unit Leaked; Suggests Slim Build, Off-Centered USB Type-C Port
  7. Bharti Airtel, Unit Pay Rs. 5,985 Crore to Clear 'High-Cost' 2024 Spectrum Dues
  8. Maharashtra Scraps Six Percent EV Tax Plan to Boost Adoption
  9. Alibaba Qwen 2.5 Vision Language Model Released in a Smaller Size, Packs Agentic Capabilities
  10. Oppo Find X8s Display Size, Design Features Teased Ahead of April 10 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »