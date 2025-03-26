Nothing has announced the second edition of its Community Edition Project for the Phone 3a. The UK brand will conduct the project in four stages, and participants can submit their ideas starting today. Nothing will take ideas about the hardware design, accessory design, wallpaper design, and marketing campaign from the Nothing community in different stages to launch a special version of Nothing Phone 3a. The winners of each brief will have the chance to collaborate directly with the Nothing team to help bring their creations to life. The company started this initiative in March last year.

Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition Project Announced

Through a press release, Nothing announced the Phone 3a Community Edition Project. Interested users can submit their ideas to design the new version of Phone 3a from March 26 till April 23, and winners will get the chance to work directly with the Nothing team.

Just like last year, the Nothing Community Edition Project will be conducted in four stages, starting with hardware design. It will be followed by accessory design, software design and marketing campaigns. The hardware design allows participants to collaborate with Nothing's team to bring their concepts about Phone 3a to life, while accessory design involves the creation of an exclusive collectable or accessory to ship with the Phone 3a Community Edition.

Software design includes wallpaper design, widgets, and in the marketing campaign stage, the brand will adopt ideas from the community about the marketing of the special edition phone. The winners are confirmed to receive a cash prize of GBP 1,000 (roughly Rs. 1,10,000).

Nothing began its Community Edition Project in March 2024 and introduced the Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition smartphone in October last year as the brand's first co-creation initiative with the Nothing Community. The handset has a glow-in-the-dark design, and only 1,000 units were made available for purchase.

The price of Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition is set at Rs. 29,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The Phone 3a Community Edition will be launched later this year.