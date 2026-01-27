Swiggy will soon allow users to place orders, make dining reservations, and track deliveries via artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots. On Tuesday, the Indian online food and grocery delivery platform announced the launch of Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration across its different business verticals. Developed by Anthropic, MCP allows AI chatbots to connect with third-party data hubs to access data and perform actions on behalf of the user. Notably, the company says that with this capability, users will be able to place orders while using OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini, Anthropic's Claude, and other AI platforms.

Swiggy to Integrate Services With AI Chatbots

In a press release, Swiggy announced the launch of MCP integrations for its food delivery service, Instamart's grocery delivery, and Dineout's restaurant table reservation service. With this, users will be able to place orders, track delivery whereabouts, and reserve tables while using ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and others. The company highlighted that the integration will allow AI agents to browse and purchase from an assortment of more than 40,000 SKUs via natural language prompts.

“India's convenience needs are deeply contextual, shaped by everyday moments, family routines, personal preferences, and time constraints. By bringing MCP to quick commerce, food delivery, and dining out, we're removing friction from daily decisions and enabling a level of ease, personalisation, and joy that makes on-demand convenience feel effortless,” said Madhusudhan Rao, Chief Technology Officer, Swiggy.

Essentially, the MCP protocol integration will allow AI agents to perform complex tasks on Swiggy's platform that previously could only be done manually, and required navigating multiple app screens. For instance, a user can type, “Order ingredients needed for Thai green curry," or "Order a highly rated biryani I would love,” and the AI will take care of the rest.

Swiggy explained that when using a supported chatbot, the AI will handle everything from searching for products or restaurants, comparing options, building and updating the cart, applying the best offers or coupons, getting addresses, placing the order, and tracking delivery. “It can also retrieve available booking time slots for a specific restaurant and book a table by creating a cart, applying offers, and confirming the booking in a single prompt,” the press release mentioned.