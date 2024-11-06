Technology News
Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 for Phone 2 Rolling Out With New Customisation Options, More Features

Nothing OS 3.0 includes an AI-powered feature called Smart Drawer.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 November 2024 13:56 IST
Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 for Phone 2 Rolling Out With New Customisation Options, More Features

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 brings a new lock screen with more customisation options

Highlights
  • Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 update has been announced for Phone 2
  • It brings new customisation options and AI-powered features
  • The beta update will be released for other handsets later this year
Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 is now available for Phone 2 users, the company announced on Tuesday. It enables them to experience the new operating system (OS) update and try out new features like updated widgets, more customisation options, and camera enhancements ahead of the public release in December. The beta program was first launched last month starting with the Phone 2a and will be available for other devices such as the CMF Phone 1 later this year.

Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 Features

Nothing says OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 offers an exclusive preview of the Android 15-based OS. It carries the same features which the company introduced with the beta update for the Nothing Phone 2a in October. This includes the ability to display the widgets of friends and family on the home screen of the device. Users can link up and interact with others through reactions.

The latest update also brings more customisation options for home and lock screens which allow for more direct editing. Users can simply long-press the screen to get into the edit mode and tweak it by adding new clock faces, typefaces, and design layouts. With the expanded widget space, more widgets can be placed on the lock screen. The Quick Settings have been reworked with updated visuals, a more optimised editing experience and enhanced library design.

Nothing OS 3.0 includes a feature called Smart Drawer which is powered by artificial intelligence (AI). As per the company, it can automatically arrange apps in separate category folders based on usage. It also improves convenience by introducing pinning of the most-used apps at the top of the app drawer.

Tweaks have been made to the camera experience as well. The list of changes includes reduced HDR processing time, improved low-light performance, better zoom slider display, and faster launch speed with the camera widget.

Other features of the Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 update include auto-archiving functionality for freeing up storage space, new dot matrix-themed fingerprint animation, partial screen recording, updated setup wizard, and new charging animation.

Comments

Further reading: Nothing OS, Nothing OS 3.0, Nothing OS 3.0 features, Nothing OS 3.0 release date
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Gemini AI Assistant Gets Google Home Extension, Can Control Smart Home Devices

