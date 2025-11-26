Technology News
Nothing’s Latest Cryptic Teaser Hints at Phone 3a Community Edition

Nothing announced the winners of the second edition of its community project in May.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 November 2025 12:40 IST
Nothing’s Latest Cryptic Teaser Hints at Phone 3a Community Edition

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition was company's first co-developed device

  • Phone 3a Community Edition may launch soon
  • The company has shared a cryptic teaser on its community page
  • Nothing earlier held a design competition for Phone 3a Community Edition
Nothing announced its Community Edition Project for the Phone 3a earlier this year, inviting its community members to co-create a special version of the device. Now, the UK-based brand has shared a cryptic teaser on its community page, possibly hinting at the upcoming launch of the Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition smartphone. As part of the project, the UK-based brand worked with its community to shape various aspects of the Phone 3a, including hardware and accessory design, wallpapers, packaging and the marketing campaigns. Specifications of the Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition are likely to be similar to the Phone 3a model.

Nothing Teases Possible Phone 3a Community Edition

Nothing shared a new teaser on its community page on Tuesday (November 25) featuring a shiny version of the Pokémon Arcanine. The brand previously used similar Pokémon-themed teasers around the launch of the Phone 3a, and this latest post seems to be a teaser for the special Community Edition of the Phone 3a.

nothing community Pokémon Arcanine

Photo Credit: Nothing

The Pokémon image also inked the names the winners of the Community Edition Project 2025 — Emre, Louis, Ambrogio, Jad, and Sushruta. 

In March, Nothing announced a design competition for the Phone 3a Community Edition, inviting users to submit their ideas between March 26 and April 23. The initiative aimed to co-create a version of the Phone 3a, covering steps like hardware design, accessory design, software design, wallpapers, and marketing campaigns. The company announced the winners in May.

Nothing previously launched the Nothing Phone 2a Plus Community Edition as its first co-developed device with the Nothing Community. The upcoming Nothing Phone 3a Community Edition is likely to share its hardware specifications with the standard Phone 3a, but design elements are likely to be different.

Nothing Phone 3a arrived in India in March 2025, with an initial price tag of Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC alongside up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. 

The Phone 3a has a triple rear camera unit comprising two 50-megapixel sensors and an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle shooter. It has a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging support.

Nothing, Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Specifications, Nothing Phone 2a
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Nothing’s Latest Cryptic Teaser Hints at Phone 3a Community Edition
