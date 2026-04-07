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Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price in India Tipped to Increase as Smartphone Costs Continue to Rise

Nothing Phone 3a Lite was launched in November, 2025 with an initial price tag of Rs. 20,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 April 2026 18:56 IST
Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price in India Tipped to Increase as Smartphone Costs Continue to Rise

Nothing Phone 3a Lite has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset under the hood

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Highlights
  • Nothing has reportedly increased the price of Phone 3a Lite in India
  • The company has not yet officially confirmed the price revision
  • The Phone 3a Lite has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance
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Nothing Phone 3a Lite was launched in India in November last year with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset under the hood. It came with two RAM and storage options with a starting price tag of Rs. 20,999. Now, a new leak suggests that the handset will be expensive in the country. The likely reason behind this price change is the rising cost of memory chips. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite features a Glyph light design and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

Update (April 7, 6:50pm): In response to Gadgets 360's request for comment, a Nothing spokesperson said that there has been no official confirmation from the company regarding a price revision for the Nothing Phone 3a Lite.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price Hike (Anticipated)

Tipster Sanju Choudhary claims that Nothing will increase the price of Phone 3a Lite in India by Rs. 3,000 starting Monday, and that the revised pricing will go into effect once the existing stock has been sold. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the phone is now said to cost Rs. 24,999, while the 256GB storage variant with the same amount of RAM is tipped to be priced at Rs. 26,999. However, at the time of publishing this story, the cost of the handset has increased by Rs. 1,000, compared with their launch prices.

To recall, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite was launched in November last year with a price tag of Rs. 20,999 for the base variant and Rs. 22,999 for the 256GB storage option. At the time of writing, Flipkart has listed it for Rs. 21,999 for the base variant with 128GB of onboard storage and Rs. 23,999 for the 256GB storage version.

Rising memory chip costs are said to be the reason behind the price hike. The tipster has also shared an image, which appears to be from a retailer's communication, indicating that current pricing will remain valid only until existing stock lasts, after which new stock will reflect the higher prices.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specifications

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ Flexible AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness (HDR). It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset under the hood and has a Glyph light on the rear. It carries a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a third sensor. The phone has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Phone 3a Lite has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

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Nothing Phone 3a Lite

Nothing Phone 3a Lite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Smooth and customisable software experience
  • Bad
  • Mono speaker lacks quality
  • No Telephoto lens
  • Minimal ingress protection
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a Lite review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1,080x2,392 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Nothing Phone 3a Lite, Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price in India, Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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