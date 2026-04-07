Nothing Phone 3a Lite was launched in India in November last year with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset under the hood. It came with two RAM and storage options with a starting price tag of Rs. 20,999. Now, a new leak suggests that the handset will be expensive in the country. The likely reason behind this price change is the rising cost of memory chips. The Nothing Phone 3a Lite features a Glyph light design and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

Update (April 7, 6:50pm): In response to Gadgets 360's request for comment, a Nothing spokesperson said that there has been no official confirmation from the company regarding a price revision for the Nothing Phone 3a Lite.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Price Hike (Anticipated)

Tipster Sanju Choudhary claims that Nothing will increase the price of Phone 3a Lite in India by Rs. 3,000 starting Monday, and that the revised pricing will go into effect once the existing stock has been sold. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the phone is now said to cost Rs. 24,999, while the 256GB storage variant with the same amount of RAM is tipped to be priced at Rs. 26,999. However, at the time of publishing this story, the cost of the handset has increased by Rs. 1,000, compared with their launch prices.

To recall, the Nothing Phone 3a Lite was launched in November last year with a price tag of Rs. 20,999 for the base variant and Rs. 22,999 for the 256GB storage option. At the time of writing, Flipkart has listed it for Rs. 21,999 for the base variant with 128GB of onboard storage and Rs. 23,999 for the 256GB storage version.

Rising memory chip costs are said to be the reason behind the price hike. The tipster has also shared an image, which appears to be from a retailer's communication, indicating that current pricing will remain valid only until existing stock lasts, after which new stock will reflect the higher prices.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite Specifications

The Nothing Phone 3a Lite features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ Flexible AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness (HDR). It has a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset under the hood and has a Glyph light on the rear. It carries a triple rear camera unit including a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and a third sensor. The phone has a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

The Phone 3a Lite has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.

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