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Xiaomi Redmi K90 Max With Air Cooling Fan, 165Hz Display and Gamer-Focused Features to Launch This Month

The Redmi K90 cooling system has been developed using AI-based simulation to optimise airflow paths, structural layout, and thermal efficiency.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 7 April 2026 10:48 IST
Xiaomi Redmi K90 Max With Air Cooling Fan, 165Hz Display and Gamer-Focused Features to Launch This Month

Photo Credit: Weibo/@LuWeibing

Redmi K90 Max will join the existing K90 and K90 Pro Max variants

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi introduces active air cooling on Redmi K90 Max
  • Redmi K90 Max features large 18.1mm internal cooling fan
  • New cooling system claims 10°C drop in 100 seconds
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Xiaomi has confirmed the launch of the Redmi K90 Max for later this month, with key features revealed ahead of its debut. The information comes from a senior Xiaomi executive, who took to Weibo to share details about the upcoming handset, which may either be the purported Redmi K90 Ultra or arrive alongside it. It's worth noting that the K90 Ultra is positioned as a flagship gaming smartphone, and the company has yet to indicate any plans for a second handset. Notably, the Redmi K90 Max will join the existing Redmi K90 and Redmi K90 Pro Max models, which were launched in China in October 2025.

Redmi K90 Max Teased as Gaming Powerhouse With Advanced Cooling System

According to a series of Weibo posts by Xiaomi Group President Lu Weibing, the Redmi K90 Max, set to arrive sometime this month, will introduce an active air-cooling system, marking a first for the Redmi K series. The cooling setup includes a redesigned internal fan and airflow structure aimed at improving sustained performance during extended gaming sessions. The company claims the system can reduce device temperature by up to 10 degrees Celsius within 100 seconds under high load conditions.

The cooling system of the Redmi K90 Max uses a large fan measuring 18.1mm in size, which is said to be around 6 percent larger than standard solutions and is claimed to deliver up to 1.3 times higher air intake. The airflow design includes a vertical intake and forward-tilted fan blades to improve efficiency. The company adds that the airflow utilisation improves by up to 40 percent through a vortex-style air duct and metal guide fins that direct air towards heat sources such as the chipset.

Xiaomi says the Redmi K90 cooling system has been developed using AI-based simulation to optimise airflow paths, structural layout, and thermal efficiency. The company also claims that noise control has been improved compared to existing active cooling implementations.

The Xiaomi executive confirms that the Redmi K90 Max will feature a next-generation flagship processor and a dual-core performance architecture. The company has yet to confirm the exact chipset. The handset will also include a 165Hz refresh rate display. The phone is said to have been optimised for e-sports, including touch response, network performance, audio output, and eye protection features. Xiaomi says these improvements are designed to support stable performance during long gaming sessions, where thermal management plays a key role as well.

The Redmi K90 Max appears with a vertically arranged dual rear camera system, placed on the top left corner of the panel. Towards the right, we can see the active cooling fan. More information, including the exact launch date, is expected to surface online in the days leading up to the official launch event.

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Further reading: Redmi K90 Max, Redmi K90 Max Features, Redmi K90 Max Launch Timeline, Redmi K90 Series, Redmi K90, Redmi K90 Pro Max, Redmi K90 Ultra, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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